Princess Lilibet's woodland-inspired bedroom is a true fairytale

The room had beamed ceilings, a Moses basket cot, wicker storage baskets and a real orchid on a traditional dresser.
The beautiful leaf motif was visible and also a sweet squirrel could be seen above the door.
Archie's former nursery
Archie also used this room as his nursery, as a previous look from inside reveals.
We know that the wall details were there before Harry and Meghan acquired the home as a photograph from inside the property from before also shows them.
The snap was revealed on YouTube, and it shows a little girl's room decked out with a giant castle bed.
It is a unique design with stairs to the top and a balcony to survey the room – and there are even turrets that double as bookshelves.
Perhaps Princess Lili has a bedroom just like this now!
Bedroom balcony
While the couple have not allowed cameras into their private boudoir, the Duchess has shared a look at the stunning balcony that is attached to their bedroom.
The romantic space has a pergola style roof wrapped in vines and it’s the perfect lookout spot to soak in the views.
Home office
The couple share a home office inside their property, and we've seen a lot of this space via their online presence. They work on a rustic wooden desk and there are two cream chairs positioned behind it. The room has a traditional fireplace and multiple windows flooding the space with light.
Gorgeous garden
The Sussex family like to spend a lot of time adores, and that much is clear via the photos and videos they share with their fans. The 7.38-acre plot has an abundance of fruit trees and Archie was seen picking oranges with his dad when he was a toddler.
Grand front door
The Chateau of Riven Rock, as their property is called, deserves a grand entrance to match the regal name. In their Netflix docuseries, the exterior was revealed, featuring a large curved wooden door flanked by large pots.
