Princess Lilibet's woodland-inspired bedroom is a true fairytale

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are sharing more of their lives than ever before, via Meghan's Instagram feed. On Wednesday, as well as the viral pregnant dancing video, Meghan shared sweet photos of Harry and daughter Princess Lilibet to her 3.2 million followers to mark her daughter's fourth birthday.

One of the photographs was taken inside Princess Lilibet's nursery, revealing a huge woodland mural on the wall.

We've seen this room before, as Meghan shared a selfie from inside the bedroom on her Netflix show, again when Lilibet was a newborn.

The room had beamed ceilings, a Moses basket cot, wicker storage baskets and a real orchid on a traditional dresser.

A gorgeous photo taken by Meghan

The beautiful leaf motif was visible and also a sweet squirrel could be seen above the door.

Archie's former nursery

Archie also used this room as his nursery, as a previous look from inside reveals.

The couple had a photo of the late Princess Diana in Archie's nursery

We know that the wall details were there before Harry and Meghan acquired the home as a photograph from inside the property from before also shows them.

The snap was revealed on YouTube, and it shows a little girl's room decked out with a giant castle bed.

Check out the epic bedroom before Harry and Meghan moved in

It is a unique design with stairs to the top and a balcony to survey the room – and there are even turrets that double as bookshelves.

Perhaps Princess Lili has a bedroom just like this now!

Bedroom balcony While the couple have not allowed cameras into their private boudoir, the Duchess has shared a look at the stunning balcony that is attached to their bedroom. The romantic space has a pergola style roof wrapped in vines and it’s the perfect lookout spot to soak in the views.

Home office The couple share a home office inside their property, and we've seen a lot of this space via their online presence. They work on a rustic wooden desk and there are two cream chairs positioned behind it. The room has a traditional fireplace and multiple windows flooding the space with light.



© Netflix Gorgeous garden The Sussex family like to spend a lot of time adores, and that much is clear via the photos and videos they share with their fans. The 7.38-acre plot has an abundance of fruit trees and Archie was seen picking oranges with his dad when he was a toddler.



Grand front door The Chateau of Riven Rock, as their property is called, deserves a grand entrance to match the regal name. In their Netflix docuseries, the exterior was revealed, featuring a large curved wooden door flanked by large pots.

