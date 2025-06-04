Meghan Markle's awkward 1-word joke that fell flat with the Princess of Wales

Prince Harry offered another glimpse into the early days of Meghan Markle's integration into the royal family, this time recounting an awkward exchange between the Duchess of Sussex and the Princess of Wales during Meghan's first Trooping the Colour appearance in 2018.

According to Harry's memoir Spare, which was released in January 2023, the atmosphere amongst the royals was initially "good" and "upbeat" at the event, which took place shortly after Harry and Meghan returned from their honeymoon.

However, a seemingly innocent attempt at light-heartedness from Meghan reportedly didn't land as intended with Kate.

© Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during Trooping the Colour in 2018

Recalling the moment, Harry wrote: "Kate asked Meg what she thought of her first Trooping the Colour. And Meg joked: Colourful." The response from the Princess of Wales, however, wasn't the chuckle Meghan might have expected.

Instead, Harry described a palpable silence that followed. "And a yawning silence threatened to swallow us all whole," he penned.

© Getty Meghan's first Trooping the Colour took place shortly after her wedding

During their appearance on the iconic Buckingham Palace balcony, Prince Harry was seen keeping his new bride calm by talking her through every moment of Trooping the Colour, making sure she knew exactly what to do.

According to a lipreader, Meghan told her husband that she was "nervous," but Harry knew just what to say to put her at ease. Despite looking perfectly poised and elegant as she waved at fans gathered on the Mall, a lip reader told the Mirror that the Duchess was, in reality, a little less sure of herself as she took part in her first official engagement as a member of the royal family.

But her then husband-of-three-weeks was there to make sure she knew exactly what to do. Her doting husband turned to her and simply asked: "Okay?" To which, she replied: "Yeah, are you?"

Prince William exclusive © Getty The Royal Club spoke exclusively to a royal insider for his insight into how the Prince of Wales will approach his reign once he becomes King. Find out how Prince William will do things 'his way' and the preparations he is making to rule. Plus, find out his commitment to Princess Catherine before their marriage and more... READ THE EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW HERE

Meghan then admitted she was "nervous." Harry understood. "Yes," he replied, before checking on her again. "Okay?"

The following year, Meghan and Harry made another appearance at Trooping before their final one in 2022, just months prior to Queen Elizabeth II's death.

What is Trooping?

Trooping the Colour, held on Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall, celebrates the monarch's official birthday, and will be attended by the King and other senior members of the royal family.