Prince Harry's special tribute to Archie and Lilibet in Montecito home office everyone missed

Prince Harry has a sweet tribute to his wife Meghan Markle and children Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, on display in his home office.

An eagle-eyed royal fan spotted the symbolic artwork on display on one of the shelves behind the Duke of Sussex in an old video recorded from his 16-bedroom Montecito mansion. The beautiful illustration, painted by American artist Jennifer Vallez, is modelled on the Sussexes' highly personal 2021 Christmas card, which saw the couple sitting on their doorstep and gazing lovingly at their young children.

Taking to Twitter to share her find, @Le__Katerina wrote: "I've found an old video of Harry and just noticed that the Sussexes have a framed sketch of their family photo in their room! The sketch was drawn by Jennifer Vallez (royalsketchbyjenv on IG). So cute."

Vallez explains on her website that she is passionate about "creating art and products that shine a light on inspirational humans and causes that I believe in and love." Her also features Princess Diana's iconic sartorial moments, Princess Kate with daughter Princess Charlotte, and Taylor Swift on the Eras tour.

© Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan's home office was show in their Netflix docu-series

Harry's office wall in the throwback video features a myriad of personal photographs, including several cute portraits of him with his wife Meghan.

There is also a decorative ivy plant trailing from the top shelf, and some chic coffee table books and magazines stacked in neat piles.

The Sussexes have enough space to work side by side

Of course, this isn't the first time we've seen Harry's home office. The 39-year-old royal has treated fans to several glimpses inside his plush abode in the past, most recently in their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

In a blink-and-you-miss-it moment, one piece of artwork inside their home office flashed up on the screen: Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller’s Portrait of Louise Mayer, given a modern twist with the subject blowing a gum bubble.

WATCH: Another glimpse inside Prince Harry's home office

Other notable pieces of art around their home include a black-and-white print in their home office featuring illustration of a bear hugging a sign that reads 'California'.

A trio of nest artworks also hanging on the wall, which appear to hold symbolic meaning about their beautiful abode being the perfect 'nest' for their family.

The Duchess has a stunning workspace featuring exposed brickwork

Meghan moved into their epic £11 million abode in 2020 and have wasted no time in making it their own. Photos of the stunning villa, known as the Chateau of Riven Rock, available on Gigster revealed what it looked like before they gave it a modern, Cali-inspired makeover.

The spacious family home, which also features a chicken coop and a pool, is decorated in calming, neutral tones and looks like something straight out of a design magazine.

The couple have an amazing pool at home

The couple seem to have two different work-from-home set-ups, as they also boast a joint office with stunning exposed brickwork and a large oak table big enough for them both to type away at their laptops.

LATEST: Meghan Markle shows off extra long hair in new home video filmed in unseen room

The couple's alternative joint home office was shown during the filming of Harry & Meghan, and in a hilarious moment the Duke was seen gasping as his wife exclaimed: "Beyonce just texted!"

Love the royals? Listen to the latest edition of our Right Royal Podcast for all the insider info, including why a reconciliation between King Charles and Prince Harry could be set to happen.