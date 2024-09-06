Prince Harry and Meghan's 'paradise' American community for Archie and Lilibet

Snippets into the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's personal life were splashed across their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, painting the picture of their idyllic life following their transatlantic relocation in 2020.

They were spotted walking their dog on a secluded beach, flying kites and playing with water features with their two kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in their garden.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's live in the Chateau of Riven Rock in Montecito

Privacy and security have long been concerns for the royals. Prince Harry claimed that their lack of security in the UK following their move to the Chateau of Riven Rock in Montecito has contributed to their decision not to return. Now, his home movies appear to prove that the couple's dream of a safe and peaceful life has become a reality.

But what is it really like behind the scenes? Those who live in the same exclusive community – which includes stars such as Oprah Winfrey, Katy Perry and Ellen DeGeneres – have confirmed it is "paradise."

Richard Mineards, a society columnist for the Montecito Journal who lives nearby the royals, told The Telegraph: "It’s paradise living here," adding of Harry and Meghan: "They live rather splendidly, it couldn’t be a nicer place.

© Netflix Montecito residents said the exclusive area of California is "paradise"

"It’s a very wealthy community, we have a lot of people giving a lot of money to our cultural organisations as well as charities, but we don’t see them."

When Harry and Meghan aren't holed up in their nine-bedroom, 16-bathroom home with a swimming pool and a playhouse for their kids, they enjoy exercise, dinners out and trips to the farmer's market, which aligns with Meghan's healthy diet.

© Netflix The couple enjoy the privacy of their home with their kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Another resident of the Montecito area added that "they keep themselves to themselves" while Richard explained that they ensure they have plenty of security in place if they do fail to fly under the radar. "We have got a lot of very rich and very famous people here, and none of them have a security retinue like the Sussexes," he said.

Meghan and Harry have previously gushed about their home, describing it as a "calm and healing" place to raise their children during an interview with The Cut. The Duchess added she had only seen the exterior of the property when she fell in love with it, stating it makes her "feel free".

© Netflix Archie was spotted playing in the garden in their Netflix docuseries

"One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees. See how they’re connected at the bottom? He goes, 'My love, it’s us.'

"And now every day when Archie goes by us, he says, 'Hi, Momma. Hi, Papa.'"

She added: "We did everything we could to get this house. Because you walk in and go …” She takes a deep inhale through her nose and breathes out her mouth. “Joy. And exhale. And calm. It’s healing. You feel free."

