Vogue Williams unveils some VERY bright additions to her home Vogue couldn’t resist buying these eye-catching items

Vogue Williams lives in a beautiful London residence with husband Spencer Matthews and their two children, Theodore and Gigi Margaux.

Their reality show Spencer, Vogue and Baby Too has given us an uninterrupted look around their luxury pad and Vogue is always quick to share any new interiors with her loyal online following.

Happy to share her recent home updates, Vogue showed off her newest homeware purchases on her Instagram stories. She has revamped the artwork in her home, opting for two very bold, colourful pieces.

Both striking items were designed by Helen Steele, who Vogue tagged in the posts, writing to the artist: “You are amazing”. Laura Whitmore and Lucy Mecklenburgh also follow fashion designer and artist Helen on Instagram, indicating that they, too, could be fans of her awe-inspiring work.

Vogue's pastel painting is a real statement

The first of Vogue’s new art pieces is an abstract pastel painting, which she has chosen to hang in her hallway, above the stairs. The masterpiece features a semi-circle with drip details.

Vogue hung these new pieces in her stairway

The second artwork, which is also displayed on the staircase, appears to be a circular glass plate with a squiggly rainbow coloured pattern.

These fun and quirky pieces add to the already eclectic feel of Vogue and Spencer’s lovely home, which features an array of artworks.

It is clear that Vogue is a big fan of rainbow colours, not only from these new additions to her home, but also due to her bright wardrobe that she’s often seen sporting, like this beautiful rainbow dress.

