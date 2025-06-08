Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's real estate profits after losing $30 million fortune

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick were left in crippling financial turmoil after being fooled by Bernie Madoff in a corrupt investment scheme.

While the couple have never released how much of their savings were lost, reports suggest that it was in the region of $30 million. But here's how the couple are racking up an incredible passive income now…

The couple own multiple properties in America, and these investments have proven to be very fruitful.

They have a base in New York, one in Los Angeles and most notebly, a 40-acre farm in Sharon, Connecticut.

According to Redfin, in 2020 house prices in Connecticut were around the $275,000 mark, and now in 2025, the average stands at $451,000 – an impressive growth. Considering Kevin purchased the estate in 1983, for an undisclosed sum, it would suggest an even bigger increase for the couple as houses prices in general were much lower then.

Similarly, New York has seen an uptake in house prices with a 4.9 per cent increase last year.

Although house prices in Los Angles were down 1.9 per cent last year, they are still way up in the past five years.

It's believed that Kevin and Kyra received "a portion" of their funds back at the time of the scandal, but their real estate investments will definitely be helping to build their fortune back.

What Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have said about the scam

The star has admitted he doesn't want to moan too publicly about the incident, to not be insensitive to his fans who may struggle hearing a Hollywood star complain about money problems.

Kevin Bacon told The Guardian: "Pretty quickly we were able to see all the things we had as opposed to whatever we lost. Those are the biggest cliches: children, health, love, a nice home. So we got through it together.

Life on the farm

The Tremors star's rural life has influenced his diet too. "I no longer eat goat and I no longer eat pig, because I have goats and I have pigs," he told Fox News.

"My wife is like, ‘We can’t get any more animals, because you’re going to stop eating everything," he then joked.

Two of their goats, Macon and Louie, were actually a wedding anniversary gift from Kevin to Kyra. Not the most conventionally present, but she seemed pleased.

They occasionally share pictures from their idyllic life online - fans love seeing it and so do we!