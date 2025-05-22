Kevin Bacon's headline-making father: 'He loved seeing his picture in the paper'

Kevin Bacon may have found fame in the entertainment business but there was someone else in his family who was making headlines too... his dad.

The Footloose star previously opened up about his upbringing to reveal his father was pretty famous.

Kevin swore to outdo his pops in the fame-stakes and vowed "to be more famous than him."

So, what did he do to land himself on the front cover of TIME magazine?

Edmund Norwood Bacon

© Denver Post Kevin Bacon's father was Edmund Bacon

Kevin's dad was called Edward Norwood Bacon, and he was a significant urban planner and architect in Philadelphia, often described as "The Father of Modern Philadelphia."

"My father was famous in Philadelphia, which in some ways is a small pond, but for me it was a big pond," Kevin told Vanity Fair. "I saw him get recognized by people when he would walk down the street and seeing that was definitely a big driving force in my life."

Competition

© Alamy Stock Photo Kevin Bacon and his father Edmund

While Kevin wasn't eager to follow in his dad's career footsteps, he was keen to become well known.

"Sons just want to kick their fathers' ass sometimes," he wrote in a piece for The Guardian. "My dad wasn't a rich guy, but in our little world in Philadelphia, he was famous. He loved to see his picture in the paper. I wanted to be more famous than him."

Driving force

© Getty Images Kevin, pictured with his brother, were lucky to have supportive parernts

His mom, Ruth, was an elementary school teacher and liberal activist and she and her husband encouraged Kevin to follow his dreams of becoming an actor.

"In terms of giving credit to my parents, and of course I give all the credit to them," Kevin explained. "My mother was very much on the artistic side and really encouraged acting."

One of six

Kevin is one of six children and Edmund and Ruth were incredibly supportive of their offspring and their ventures.

They "both encouraged as much creativity as possible in everything—dance, music, theater, painting, sculpture, whatever," Kevin recalled.

Kevin's brother, Michael, also became a well known name as a singer and composer. The pair formed the Bacon Brothers band.

His kids

© Getty Images Kevin and Kyra have raised successful and happy children

Ironically, Kevin and his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, didn't want their children to follow in their footsteps and enter the entertainment industry.

Not that it stopped them. Travis is a musician and composer, and member of the heavy metal band Black Anvil, while Sosie is an actress, best known for her work on Smile and Mare of Easttown.

They've even collaborated on various projects with their parents.

But Kevin previously suffered a public breakdown during a slump in his career and he didn't want his children to suffer that.

Kevin told the Telegraph in 2013: "You're only as happy as your least happy child. We were only thinking about the struggle. And you want your children to live a life with as little struggle as possible. You never want bad things to happen. But of course, that's just not possible."