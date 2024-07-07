Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's glimpse inside impressive kitchen that you probably missed

Kevin Bacon and his wife, Kyra Sedgwick are considered "couple goals" by fans. The pair met back in 1987, and have been happily married since 1989.

Since then, they've built a family by welcoming two children, Travis, 35, and Sosie, 32 years old, and have acquired multiple properties, including a gorgeous yet humble farmhouse in Connecticut, New York.

The Apollo 13 actor and The Closer star often share glimpses inside their three homes, but a previous video shared on Instagram of them dancing gave fans a look at the impressive kitchen – and you might have missed it.

© Instagram Kyra Sedgwick dancing in their family kitchen

Taking to their Instagram, Kevin, 65, and Kyra, 58, weren't together in the video, but both clips had been stitched together to make a beautiful montage. The caption read: "It's been four years since I came out with this one but not a thing has changed."

Kyra could be seen twirling and turning in the kitchen of what appears to be their Connecticut farmhouse. The room features impressively high ceilings with yellow wooden beams lining the ceiling.

In the background of the clip, fans can peak at their cooking area which has a huge oven with an extractor fan above it, as well as a double oven and microwave fitted on the wall.

There are also multiple glass cabinets above the hob station for glasses and crockery.

© Getty Images Kevin and Kyra married in 1988

Kevin, meanwhile, appeared to be at the family's home in LA, most likely filming for his upcoming film projects.

One part of the family's LA abode was shared last year, which gave another angle to the swanky living room in the Beverly Hills property.

Kevin and Kyra dancing in their two homes View post on Instagram

It features wooden floors, a stone-tiled wall, and a chic coffee table with matching stone sides and a marble top. A cute ornamental pig sits on top of the table in the background.

The room also has floor-to-ceiling sliding doors leading outside, meaning the Californian sun can pour into their home.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's 40-year happy union

Kyra and Kevin appear to be solid as a rock. It's not only evident from the adorable photos and videos they share online, but the couple speak highly of each other in interviews, too.

The Footloose star even recalled how it was love at first sight when he first laid eyes on his future wife back in the mid-1980s. "I was knocked out," he gushed. "I thought she was amazing."

Meanwhile, speaking to People magazine last year, Kyra shared their secret for a happy marriage. "A sense of humor is crucial. He is very freaking funny," she shared candidly.

They married in September 1984 and Kyra previously admitted that the couple didn't truly know each other despite being head over heels in love.

© Getty Images Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon attend The Center at West Park's "This Is Our Youth" benefit performance on November 16, 2023 in New York City

"When I look back at our first four years... by that time we'd had our second kid, and I look back at those pictures and I think: 'Gosh, I didn't know him at all!'

"I loved him, but I didn't know him, and he probably didn't know me. But you grow together and learn more about each other."