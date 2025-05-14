Sarah Jessica Parker's alternative family life away from $34.5m NYC home

Sarah Jessica Parker and her husband, Matthew Broderick, could have had a very different life with their three children away from their $34.5 million NYC home.

The couple has lived in their lavish West Village townhouse since 2016, but if Matthew had his way, the family could have called another country 'home'.

Appearing on the latest episode of Table Manners with Jessie & Lennie Ware, Matthew revealed that he would have loved to have relocated to London.

"I think it would be great to live there. I always think about that," he said of a potential move to the UK.

© GC Images Sarah Jessica Parker's $34.5m NYC townhouse

Matthew admitted that he and Sarah Jessica considered moving when they starred together in the West End production of Plaza Suite at the Savoy Theatre from January to April last year.

However, their children, son James Wilkie, 22, and twin daughters Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta (who goes by Loretta), 15, weren't keen on the idea.

"It [hasn't] been possible unless [the kids] wanted to really go to school there, which they didn't," he said of their thwarted plans.

© FilmMagic Sarah Jessica and Matthew's daughters didn't want to move to London

"We almost tried to do that for Plaza Suite, but it was their first year of high school, and they didn't want to get socially behind and disappear."

Matthew added: "I love being there [but I] always feel a little bit like an outsider. I always say things a little wrong when I'm in England, like 'I live three blocks away.'"

West Village townhouse

© Instagram The couple's NYC home is filled with bold colors and eclectic decor

When the couple isn't traveling, they return to their colorful and eclectic home, which the Sex and the City actress has shared several glimpses inside on social media over the years.

The space is filled with personalized details, including brightly colored pillows, floral patterns, and a bathroom featuring pink chicken wire patterned wallpaper on a purple backdrop.

It also features a 2,100-square-foot garden and a cozy library to cater to Sarah Jessica's love of reading.

© Instagram Sarah Jessica Parker has a library in her NYC home

Architectural Digest reported that Morris Adjmi Architects led the renovations on the home after the couple bought a second townhouse and combined them into one.

These designers were behind the Samsung building in the Meatpacking District, as well as the Austin Nichols House. The upgrades to their townhouse reportedly cost $50 million.

Sarah Jessica and Matthew also have their own Hamptons hideaway home worth a reported $6.5 million. Their seafront abode was listed on Booking.com in 2022 for two nights only, with a stay totalling just $19.98.

© Getty Images Sarah Jessica and Matthew also have a home in the Hamptons

"I'm thrilled to welcome guests into this little home away from home by the beach and hope the cozy space we've created in our Hamptons cottage is just what the doctor ordered," the actress wrote on the listing.

"Guests will get a glimpse into all that Amagansett has to offer, while enjoying some of my favorite things to do in the area, like unwinding in the secluded backyard surrounded by fresh ocean air, spending days reading and relaxing at the beach, and dining at a few local favorite restaurants.

"We want our guests to make themselves at home, so feel free to kick off your shoes, break into the fully stocked bar, and admire all of the vintage appliances we’ve collected over the years," she added.