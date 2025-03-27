Nigella Lawson's £5m London mews home that's a 'terrible mess'

Nigella Lawson is one of the most familiar faces on British TV, and a chef with a following like no other.

Though she's a queen of the kitchen and has allowed camera crews into her home for years, fans will be shocked to hear that her home isn't quite as neat as one would expect.

© Toronto Star via Getty Images Though Nigella Lawson often films on a set, she's offered viewers many glimpses into her home

Speaking to stylist Andreas Wild on the Salon Confidential podcast, the Cook, Eat, Repeat chef confessed: "I'm not super hygienic, I can tell you. My fridge is a bit of a terrible mess."

However, despite that, there's one common unhygienic habit that irritates the 65-year-old: "I cannot bear it if people use the same knife for the butter and then put it into some marmalade".

© Instagram Nigella Lawson's kitchen at home

The Cook, Eat, Repeat host may be one to keep up the manners, but she takes a much more relaxed approach to her home maintenance, which she also carries over to her appearance.

Nigella explained: "Often I am not wearing makeup at all. If I've done my own hair, I don't brush it, I mess it up. Instead of brushing it, I tip my head upside down. I do try to do it sometimes, but I'm incredibly lazy."

The beloved TV personality also joked that she's "almost offended" when she's recognised in public, due to her lax approach to her looks.

Nigella's £5 million converted Chelsea stables

Though Nigella often films on a set, she's let camera crews into her house many times, and viewers have become very familiar with her home.

The At My Table star lives with her two children, Cosima and Bruno, in a £5 million home in a London mews, meaning that the house is on a small street with houses converted from stables.

© Instagram Nigella Lawson's gorgeous living room

In the home, she has a stunning kitchen filled with green cupboards and a matching AGA, with shining silver splashbacks and a co-ordinated hanging rod.

The room is also centred around an island with an induction hob and a small dining table with two dining chairs. She may tell us it's unhygienic and messy, but it looks marvellous!

© Instagram Nigella Lawson's garden at home is gorgeous

Nigella's living area is even more luxurious: an open-plan space right by a conservatory with vaulted ceilings and a stainless steel dining set.

As well as a kitchen pro, the star is also a keen gardener, often showing off the wonderful plants in her outdoor area, which might as well be a meadow!