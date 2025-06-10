Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Harry's confession about 200-room 'jail cell' home with royal family
Subscribe
Prince Harry's confession about 200-room 'jail cell' home with royal family
Meghan Markle in a blue hat and coat linking arms with Prince Harry in front of a metal gate© UK Press via Getty Images

Prince Harry's real thoughts on 200-room 'jail cell' home with royal family

King Charles' son discussed family gatherings at private royal residence Sandringham House

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Duke of Sussex has swapped Christmas celebrations with the royal family at Sandringham House for private festivities with his wife, Meghan Markle, and two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in America.

While his traditions may have changed, he is left with the memories of his childhood experiences at King Charles' private estate, which previously belonged to Queen Elizabeth II.

Very little is known about the interior of the Norfolk estate, where 700 homes sit on the 20,000 acres of land, including the main house, which is thought to feature 100 - 200 rooms.

Prince Harry shared new details about the private royal residence in his book, Spare, describing it as "a jail cell."

Meghan Markle walking with Prince Harry© Getty
Prince Harry lifted the lid on private life at Sandringham

"The dining room at Sandringham, for instance, was our version of Dante’s Inferno. Much of Sandringham was balmy, but the dining room was subtropical.

A general view of Sandringham House a royal residence on the Sandringham Estate in North Norfolk in England on Wednesday 19th July 2023© NurPhoto via Getty Images
Sandringham House is a private royal residence with an estimated 100 - 200 rooms

"Pa and I would always wait for Granny to look away, then one of us would jump up, sprint to a window, crack it an inch. 'Ah, blessed cool air.' But the corgis always betrayed us. 

"The cool air would make them whimper, and Granny would say: 'Is there a draft?' And then a footman would promptly shut the window. (That loud thump, unavoidable because the windows were so old, always felt like the door of a jail cell being slammed)," he wrote.

Royal history

The first televised Queen's speech in 1957© Getty
The late Queen Elizabeth II delivered her first televised speech in 1957 at the royal residence

Sandringham House has been the private home of five generations of British monarchs. The late Queen Elizabeth II marked several milestone occasions at the property, including her first televised Christmas message in 1957 and the eve of her Platinum Jubilee just seven months before she died in 2022.

The Princess of Wales, Queen Camilla, Princess Charlotte of Wales, King Charles III, Prince William, and Prince George of Wales attend the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2024© Samir Hussein/WireImage
King Charles and Queen Camilla traditionally lead royals at the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church

It is famously where the royal family celebrates Christmas, with King Charles and Queen Camilla continuing to lead the Windsors to the service at St Mary Magdalene church on the estate on the morning of 25 December.

As of 5 April, the home has been open to visitors for the summer. Guests will be able to tour a handful of rooms, though sadly, the majority of the interior remains out of bounds for private use. 

Zelenskyy and Charles met for an hour and had tea© Anadolu via Getty Images
The King shared a peek inside the interiors during a meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

The property has remained largely unchanged from Edwardian times. Inside, it features a collection of art which includes Meissen porcelain, semi-precious stones and Minton china.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Rare peeks inside royal homes

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Homes

See more

Read More