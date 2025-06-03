Princess Lilibet to celebrate her 4th birthday at $21m family home?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to celebrate their daughter, Princess Lilibet, turning four on 4 June. While the Sussexes haven't released their special plans to mark the occasion, here's why the celebrations could be held at their sprawling $29m mansion in Montecito?

Meghan's impeccable hosting skills

© Courtesy of Netflix Meghan, Duchess of Sussex was joined by Mindy Kaling on her Netflix show to create a children's party

Meghan loves birthday party hosting and that became evident in her TV show, With Love, Meghan, as it was based around her 'hostess with the mostess' skills.

Episode two was based around a fictitious birthday party and the synopsis read: "Fellow toddler mom Mindy Kaling drops by Montecito to help Meghan plan a kid-friendly tea party in the garden."

The episode included her preparing a balloon arch, making child-friendly sandwiches and whipping up a rainbow fruit platter. She also flexed her party bag making skills, where she added miniature gardening tools and seeds for the kids to grow their own plants.

Ultimate privacy

© Archewell The family's Montecito home is super private

Their 7.38-acre private estate may be located in a popular celebrity enclave of Montecito, but it is a place for total privacy.

It is also reported that their family residence benefits from a very long driveway, adding a further layer of security and privacy.

If the family chose to celebrate at a nearby venue, they would risk paparazzi photos and they try to keep their children out of the limelight as much as possible.

© Instagram Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's identities are kept concealed

Kid-friendly facilities

We can only imagine that Meghan and Harry have amassed a whole host of fellow parent pals in the US, so if they are coming to celebrate with their children in tow, their mansion is ideal. There is firstly so much room for them to run and play but also a mammoth playpark for them to enjoy. The feature was photographed before the couple moved in and it has two slides, a tightrope, a helter skelter and two types of climbing wall – very fancy!

Will Meghan share a picture of Princess Lilibet for her 4th birthday?

© Instagram / @meghan Archie turned six and Meghan shared this post

It's very likely that the Duchess of Sussex will share a snap of Lili to celebrate her birthday because she did so for her son, Prince Archie's sixth birthday on 6 May.

The photo of Archie showed the back of him standing on a balcony at the beach at sunset. The social media post read: "Our son. Our sun. Happy 6th birthday to Archie! Thank you for all of the love, prayers, and warm wishes for our sweet boy. He's six! Where did the time go? (And for all of you who came to celebrate with us at his party last weekend, thank you for making his birthday so incredibly special [heart emoji]."