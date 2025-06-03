Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Lilibet to celebrate her 4th birthday at $21m family home?
Subscribe
Princess Lilibet to celebrate her 4th birthday at $21m family home?
Meghan Markle wearing blue shirt and soft wavy long hairstyle© Netflix

Princess Lilibet to celebrate her 4th birthday at $21m family home?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter is about to turn four

Rachel Avery
Homes Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to celebrate their daughter, Princess Lilibet, turning four on 4 June. While the Sussexes haven't released their special plans to mark the occasion, here's why the celebrations could be held at their sprawling $29m mansion in Montecito

Meghan's impeccable hosting skills

With Love, Meghan launched on Tuesday© Courtesy of Netflix
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex was joined by Mindy Kaling on her Netflix show to create a children's party

Meghan loves birthday party hosting and that became evident in her TV show, With Love, Meghan, as it was based around her 'hostess with the mostess' skills.

Episode two was based around a fictitious birthday party and the synopsis read: "Fellow toddler mom Mindy Kaling drops by Montecito to help Meghan plan a kid-friendly tea party in the garden."

The episode included her preparing a balloon arch, making child-friendly sandwiches and whipping up a rainbow fruit platter. She also flexed her party bag making skills, where she added miniature gardening tools and seeds for the kids to grow their own plants.

Ultimate privacy 

The photo was taking inside the family's Montecito home© Archewell
The family's Montecito home is super private

Their 7.38-acre private estate may be located in a popular celebrity enclave of Montecito, but it is a place for total privacy.

It is also reported that their family residence benefits from a very long driveway, adding a further layer of security and privacy.

If the family chose to celebrate at a nearby venue, they would risk paparazzi photos and they try to keep their children out of the limelight as much as possible.

Prince Archie looked so tall alongside his red-haired sister Princess Lilibet in their mother Meghan Markle's arms© Instagram
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's identities are kept concealed

Kid-friendly facilities 

We can only imagine that Meghan and Harry have amassed a whole host of fellow parent pals in the US, so if they are coming to celebrate with their children in tow, their mansion is ideal. There is firstly so much room for them to run and play but also a mammoth playpark for them to enjoy. The feature was photographed before the couple moved in and it has two slides, a tightrope, a helter skelter and two types of climbing wall – very fancy!

Will Meghan share a picture of Princess Lilibet for her 4th birthday?

Archie looking at a sunrise/sunset© Instagram / @meghan
Archie turned six and Meghan shared this post

It's very likely that the Duchess of Sussex will share a snap of Lili to celebrate her birthday because she did so for her son, Prince Archie's sixth birthday on 6 May.

The photo of Archie showed the back of him standing on a balcony at the beach at sunset. The social media post read: "Our son. Our sun. Happy 6th birthday to Archie! Thank you for all of the love, prayers, and warm wishes for our sweet boy. He's six! Where did the time go? (And for all of you who came to celebrate with us at his party last weekend, thank you for making his birthday so incredibly special [heart emoji]."

WATCH: Princess Lilibet's sweet voice and accent heard in rare video

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Homes

See more

Read More