Parker Posey breaks down 'crunchy' renovation of $650k New York farmhouse
The White Lotus actress' financial investment upstate was a hefty one

Nova M Bajamonti
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Actress Parker Posey bought her New York farmhouse for $650,000 in 2007. The property, which sits on 16 acres of land close by the Hudson River, got a bit of a facelift, thanks to Parker's hefty investment, but it has yet to be finished.

Firstly, she replaced the house's old materials and started off with the pipes. She explained on the SmartLess podcast: "I am trying to renovate and get a new kitchen because there's the insulation, you know, the pipes freeze and all that, and I love a project."

After modernizing what needed to be fixed, she got started on the aesthetic because she admitted: "I don't look at my house and think it's mine."

Parker Posey attends The White Lotus Bangkok Premiere in a pink dress© Getty Images
Parker firstly paid for her home's pipes to be fixed

Parker experimented with the look of the farmhouse, however, she acknowledged that she hasn't found her style just yet.

The actress expressed: "I just want to give it so much because it's an old farmhouse, so I guess what I am saying is I am trying to figure out where I land in the community."

She emphasized that choosing her aesthetic ultimately came down to deciding on a "crunchy granola" interior design, instead of a luxurious city style.

Parker Posey attends the world premiere of "The White Lotus" Season 3 at Paramount Studios on February 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty
Next, Parker focused on the style

Parker added: "I'm in a farmhouse. I'm a lady. I'm a steward of the land in upstate New York. I couldn't carry both the city and the country, so I got rid of the city and now I'm putting bird seed in the feeders."

Although she started the transformation process off hopeful, as time went on, she began to feel as though the investment wasn't worth it because there was too much to be done and the bills were quickly adding up.

Parker Posey on the Jimmy Fallon Show dressed in a white shirt and floral skirt© Getty Images
The renovation costs began adding up quickly

The project got so costly that she even debated about leaving the East Coast for the West Coast. The TV star explained: "I don't know if I should say bye to the renovation, because it's so expensive, and if I should just sell it and move somewhere else."

Parker got to a point of limbo, so much so that her brainstorming helped her come up with the comedic idea of going on a "home improvement show," just so she could relieve her tough financial situation.

Parker Posey posing at the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week© Getty Images
Parker previously resided in New York City

Before she made the jump upstate, the actress resided in a Chelsea triplex and then offloaded it for $1.7 million in 2023.

Prior to that, she sold her East Village loft for a whopping $2.3 million in 2017.  In 2016, she lived in Greenwich Village and sold her apartment for $1.45 million. 

