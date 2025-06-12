Joanna Gaines’ 40-acre family home has a new shake-up and fans have a lot to say

Joanna Gaines' youngest child Crew, six, has moved onto bigger and better things quite literally, being that he's moved into a "big boy room," in their family home.

The interior designer shared on her social media that since her youngest upgraded rooms, she had the creative reins to transform his previous space.

She "reimagined how to utilize his bedroom," which she mentioned was conventionally "a tucked- away space just off the kitchen."

Joanna Gaines transformed a bedroom into an extended kitchen

Joanna knew she had to take advantage of the room's proximity to the heart of the home, as they say, therefore, she beautifully transformed it from a bedroom to an extended kitchen space.

The HGTV host posted pictures of the before and after online and the results are jaw-dropping. The revitalized room features black wood panels, open shelves, a marble island, and geometrical tiling. Scroll down to see the before and after.

© Rob Kim Joanna revamped the new space with paint, tiling, lighting and more

One stand-out feature is that Joanna kept the beautiful red brick fireplace as an attention-grabber in the new space.

The TV star shared her inspiration for the project in her caption, and she humorously expressed: "Additional space for cooking and entertaining became the leading idea, and from there we transformed this extra room into an inspiring butler's pantry, where all my sourdough dreams can come true."

Joanna transformed her son Crew's room

The interior designer added additional information about the updated room on her blog on Magnolia. She further explained that the idea behind her "mini reni" came down to focusing on the "design key words" of "tucked-away, inspiring, charming [and] creative."

© Instagram Crew moved into a bigger room

Joanna mentioned that she made changes to the trimwork, paint, floors, storage, fireplace, appliance wall and lighting. The TV host got sentimental in her signed letter online, in which she explained just how much the room has transformed during their 12 years at the home.

She noted that it was as an office, a mini-living room, nursery, toddler room, and now an extended kitchen space. The TV star shared: "I've always been a big believer in letting your home evolve along with you as seasons and the needs of your family change."

Joanna emphasized that she wanted the new space to mirror the chapter that the family was in at the present moment.

The interior designer continued: "Thinking about the season of life we're in and all the ways our family is growing up, I'd dreamed for a while about having a secondary space for all the baking and cooking we do for family gatherings."

She also added personal and sentimental touches throughout, such as "old family recipes [she] had framed and put on display." Joanna explained: "This room, in all its iterations, has held the life of our family in so many meaningful ways and I can't wait to see how it shapes this next season."