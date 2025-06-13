Inside Jon Hamm's $3.4 million Los Feliz home with actress wife Anna Osceola

Jon Hamm found fame in 2007 with his breakthrough role as Don Draper in Mad Men, winning an Emmy Award and two Golden Globes. The 54-year-old went on to star in Ben Affleck's The Town, Oscar nominee Richard Jewell and Top Gun: Maverick as well as TV shows Fargo, and Landman.

His net worth is reported to be over $45 million now, thanks to wise career choices, leading to 18 Emmy nominations, 14 SAG Awards nods, and seven Golden Globes.

In 2023 he married his girlfriend Anna Osceola, whom he met in 2015 when she had a small role in the series finale of Mad Men, and it is thought they are living their life together in his $3.4 million Los Feliz home, which he purchased in 2017.

© Sothebys The four-bedroom, 3,600-square-foot home was renovated months before he purchased it, and has a cool mid-century modern, with horizontal wood cladding wrapping the main floor of the angular two-storey home.



© Sothebys The aesthetic carries through to the inside with wood panelling and accents throughout. A three-sided, glass-panelled fireplace makes the sitting room feel cozy and an adjoining study, perfect for reading new scripts, features floating wood shelves and wood-framed windows.



© Sothebys The family room enjoys French doors that open to the backyard patio, and a marble-clad wet bar with a built-in wine fridge, and the kitchen features oak cabinetry and white marble countertops as well as a large center kitchen island with built-in sink and open concept pantry with wooden shelves and huge windows letting in natural light.

© Sothebys Upstairs there are three guest bedrooms, and one master suite, which also features a fireplace. The bathroom features a freestanding, oval-shaped soaker tub, perfect for relaxing after a long day at work, and a glass-walled walk-in shower. Wood-panelled ceiling keeps the design vibes flowing, and offers a spa-like experience.

© Sothebys The property is nestled into the hills of Griffith Park and the exterior is surrounded by large trees offering plenty of privacy and shade. The outdoor patio area includes redwood decking, a built-in grill station and firepit, al fresco dining options and a 28-foot-long saltwater swimming pool.

Anna, 37, is also an actress; she and Jon began dating in 2020. She has starred in hit TV shows including Greek, Rizzoli & Isles, NCIS, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and in 2015 she took the role as the receptionist at Esalen, a spiritual California retreat that Hamm's character, Don Draper, attended in the Mad Men series finale.