Angela Scanlon's 'wildly significant' London family home after 10-year rental ordeal

Angela Scanlon is back on our screens in Your Garden Made Perfect, helping homeowners transform their neglected outside spaces into dreamy garden areas.

It was in August last year that the popular TV presenter shared the news that she had become a homeowner, after renting in London for ten years.

Sharing the news of the move on social media, Angela said at the time: "This is me at 5.15 this morning leaving our house!!! Our house. Have rented for 10 years since we got to London so to leave my own home and close my door is actually so wildly big and significant and kind of emotional."

Angela, 41, lives in the new house with her husband, Roy Horgan, and their two children, Ruby and Marnie.



The presenter has since shared glimpses of her cosy home on social media, offering fans a peek at how she’s brought her signature style and eye for design to life.

Take a look at our gallery and step inside Angela's cosy family abode…

© Instagram In the snug room, Angela has used colour drenching (painting every surface the same colour), using Farrow & Ball's Book Room Red in Dead Flat. HELLO!'s Homes Editor, Rachel Avery, weighed in on why Angela's living room is so on-trend right now. "Colour drenching is everywhere at the moment – a must-try trend for 2025 and beyond. Take your wall colour down to your skirting, and if you’re feeling brave, do the ceiling too for maximum impact. Most paint brands have multi-surface paint making it easy to paint wooden surfaces as well as walls," she explained.

Angela has also filled the room with walnut original floorboards and an AI-generated painting of a woman's face.

© Instagram While showcasing one of her vibrant outfits, Angela gave a glimpse into her living room, complete with a lamp that perfectly frames her silhouette. We love the way the stone pot and glass photo frames bring a bit of the outdoors in, matching perfectly with the surrounding plants to give the feel of an oasis indoors.

© Instagram A decorative shell from Matilda Goad offers up plenty of uses around Angela's home – including as a vessel for a DIY ice facial!



© Instagram Paying tribute to her “favourite place in the house,” Angela shared a snap of the glass-walled conservatory, which opens out on to the garden and frames a beautiful view of the sky.



© Instagram It seems Angela isn't the only one who loves to hang out in the conservatory… Wicker elements are incorporated into seating, creating handy little perches when needed. These also balance nicely with the calming white of the squishy-looking sofa, which provides a great contrast to the darker tiled flooring.

© Instagram As part of a video with the caption 'home lately', Angela showed off her calming Italian mid-century lamp, which she found on eBay.

© Instagram The TV presenter is known for incorporating quirky little elements into her decor, and it's these little sprung bells on the wall that give the room outside her pantry a country, period-inspired look.



© Instagram No cosy home is complete without a few comforting touches — and Angela has them in abundance. When sharing a snap of her friend, she revealed her impressive candle collection and a striking wall-to-ceiling bookshelf brimming with books.

Catch Angela on Your Garden Made Perfect on BBC Two at 8pm on 16 June.