Meet the Designers of Your Garden Made Perfect

And now BBC Two are adding another show to the roster with their new addition, Your House Made Perfect spinoff Your Garden Made Perfect, which began last month. The series boasts five new horticultural experts to get acquainted with as they join host Angela Scanlon to help transform ordinary people's outdoor spaces. Get to know them here...

Joel Bird

Viewers may be familiar with Joel Bird from his previous stints on The Great Garden Revolution and Gardener's World. According to his own website, the 45-year-old horticulture expert has many talents besides gardening; he is an author, carpenter and musician. The seriously talented telly star even won the Shed Of The Year competition on George Clarke's Amazing Spaces, featured on Channel 4!

Helen Elks-Smith

Helen Elks-Smith has been designing beautiful gardens for decades. She studied garden design at Writtle College before setting up her own business Elks Smith Landscape Design in 2005. More recently, she was made a fellow of the Society of Garden Designers for her outstanding contribution to the industry, so she clearly knows her stuff!

Tom Massey

Tom Massey is the youngest gardening guru on the show but comes with bags of experience! He has won multiple industry awards, including a RHS Gold Medal and the award for Best Conceptual Garden at the RHS Hampton Court Palace Flower Show. When he's not tending to his client's green spaces, he can be found tutoring on the subject at the London College of Garden Design, based at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew.

Manoj Malde

Award-winning garden designer Manoj Malde spent 18 years working in the fashion industry overseas before swapping runways for flowerbeds. However, his experience in fashion continues to influence his work as a landscape designer - as does his Indian ancestry.

Pip Probert

Pip Probert is the brains behind landscape and garden design service Outer Spaces, which grew out of a love for all things green. Like many of her co-stars, she has many accolades to her name, including both gold and silver, for her gardening skills at RHS Chelsea Flower Show, RHS Malvern Flower Show and BBC/RHS Gardener's World Live.

