Savannah Guthrie causes a stir with her working from home setup

Savannah Guthrie has been doing a fabulous job often working remotely from her home to present the Today show, but some of her fans are not happy about it.

The TV host shared a snapshot from the studio on Thursday with a simple caption: "oh hiiiiii there studio 1A."

Savannah was referring to the fact that she was physically present as opposed to calling in from home, only her happy snap didn't garner the joyous reaction she was hoping for.

"I feel like you are never in the studio anymore," wrote one fan, which sparked a barrage of responses from others who clearly don't like it when she's not on set.

Another added: "Keep going to the studio, makes no sense to have the zoom boxes. If you cannot go to work in person, take the day off," and a third reiterated the statement: "I am a loyal Today Show viewer, but I am tired of the boxes when people are not in the studio. If you can’t be in the studio, take the day off."

Some of her social media followers even said they would stop watching the show if the hosts continued to present virtually.

Savannah splits her time working in the studio and from home

Fortunately, Savannah and her co-hosts, Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin, were also inundated with support as one fan summed up their comments by writing: "All these comments about where people should work are rude and presumptive.

"Do you know the reasons these decisions are made? Are there circumstances that perhaps make this the best decision? Watch or don't watch, but don't presume to know why these decisions are made."

Savannah has two young children with her husband

It's as yet unclear why Savannah chooses to continue presenting from home so often despite the COVID-19 restrictions being eased, but it could well be down to her preparing to head off to Tokyo to host NBC's coverage of the Olympics.

The star will leave her husband and two young children in New York for the work commitment which begins on 23 July.

