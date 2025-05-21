Angela Scanlon just wore the dreamiest jacket to the Chelsea Flower Show

For some bizarre reason I don't tend to write about Angela Scanlon all that much, but as soon as I spotted her at the Chelsea Flower Show, I felt compelled to write about her fabulous outfit.

The 41-year-old television star and former Strictly Come Dancing sweetheart looked incredible as she arrived at the Chelsea event wearing a jacket from Boden. I will definitely be copying her look, as it's perfect for the current weather we're experiencing here in London; chilly in the mornings and boiling in the afternoons.

Angela Scanlon wowed in blooms at the Chelsea Flower Show

The jacket she's rocking is called the 'Islington' jacket and it's described on the Boden website as "made for dramatic entrances" and I love that about it. This is the kind of jacket you wear when you want your jacket to BE the outfit. What's more, there are even added discreet pockets on the Islington and a soft cotton lining, too. Who doesn't love functional pockets, hey?

EXACT MATCH: Boden Embroidered Jacket © Boden £220 AT BODEN UK Discount code for UK: PQ4D for 15% off

I'm a big fan of the cropped trophy jacket, whether it's a Chanel-style cropped jacket or your typical quilted jacket. Because they're designed to fall just above hip they tend to be super flattering on most shapes.

I love that Angela has chosen to wear this with a simple pair of black trousers, but it would look equally fan with blue jeans, a white tee and some white trainers, which is probably how I would be styling this.

In an interview about her sense of style, Angela once told Grazia that she finds getting dressed up a little stressful. "That’s when I really start to sweat," she said. "I don’t do bodycon dresses, I rarely unleash my cleavage on the public, I never knowingly expose my back. These are not mental bodily hang ups that I am only now confessing to myself and you but more habits, my style, the way I feel comfortable and for me that comfort is key whatever I’m doing."

The Irish-born star looked better than ever for the televised event, and it's a lesson on how to wear florals but without having to throw on a floral dress. It turns out that floral jackets really are ground breaking.

If you're after a cropped quilted jacket I love this one, but I also love this 'Highbury' quilted jacket, also from Boden. Elsewhere across the high-street, I've tracked down a fabulous reversible quilted jacket from Nobody's Child that you'll no doubt love.