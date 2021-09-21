Inside DTWS' JoJo Siwa's jaw-dropping $3.4million home - complete with its own candy room She doesn't do things by halves

JoJo Siwa has a big, bold and colorful personality and a home to match! The Dancing with the Stars contestant is no stranger to glitz, glamour and neither is her house.

JoJo gave her fans a tour inside her impressive abode which boasts a pricetag of $3.4million and to say it would turn heads would be an understatement.

The 18-year-old performer amazed fans with a look at her mansion in Tarzana, California, where she lives with her family, but it definitely looks as though JoJo is in charge of decorating.

WATCH: JoJo Siwa gives tour inside her very colourful mansion

The teen showed off the dramatic transformation of the pad which boasts its own candy and ice-cream room and so much more.

JoJo's many glittery costumes are put on display throughout in glass showcases and there's JoJo memorabilia at every turn.

JoJo's foyer is a whirlwind of fun

Outside, the home boasts a beautiful pool and a stage where she performs weekly for her adoring fans.

The star often has camera crews following her inside the house and so she has to navigate around the many people who work there.

JoJo has memorabilia all over the home

Her grand black and white entranceway has an impressive staircase which leads to her bedroom and in the foyer there's even a giant unicorn statue with a rainbow mane.

JoJo showed off her "slime room" complete with a pool table and her colorful design aesthetic matched her own sense of style.

Her bedreoom is host to 4000 pounds of candy

One room which was completely different from any of the others was the kitchen. The DWTS competitor took a walk through the family room and admitted it was the most boring place in the house.

There wasn't a splash of red, yellow or pink to be found! JoJo said the pantry was filled with junk food before steering the cameras to her own snack drawer.

And there is even a slime room!

In place of candy and potato chips was dried fruit, nuts and healthy treats.

Not that her bedroom is anything like that. It holds more than 4000 pounds of candy and would give Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory a serious run for its money.

