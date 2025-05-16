Pamela Anderson makes bold statement about divisive new look

Pamela Anderson has addressed criticism of her new look after she showed off her dramatic hair transformation at the 2025 Met Gala.

The 57-year-old chopped off her long wavy hair in favor of a blunt bob with micro bangs, but not everyone was a fan – something Pamela isn't concerned about.

"For the Met, I wanted something strong, brave, and committed – aligned with the night's theme of tailoring from head to toe," she told Who What Wear.

While the actress originally cut her hair "to the shoulders" for a new film, she took more inches off the length to truly commit to this year's "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" theme.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Not everyone was a fan of Pamela's blunt bob and micro bangs

"I believe the world needs more of a feminine warrior presence, and this was my small contribution," she explained.

Speaking about her hair, Pamela admitted her shorter 'do "wasn't about looking 'good'.

"That's subjective anyway. [Tory Burch's] dress was the star. I was just blessed to wear it," she added.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Pamela said her new look wasn't 'about looking 'good''

Pamela marked this year's theme by wearing a dazzling Tory Burch gown that fell to the floor and featured a high neckline with long sleeves.

The dress offered an hourglass silhouette and shimmered in the light with flashes of blue and silver.

She accessorized with Pandora jewelry, including a stunning diamond earpiece that brought attention to her blonde bob.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Pamela wore a Tory Burch dress to the 2025 Met Gala

Pamela debuted the new look just days prior at the Tory Burch Foundation's Founders Breakfast, wearing a beige bucket hat to hide her bangs.

She paired the hat with a matching long-sleeved shirt and wide-legged pants and opted to forgo accessories at the event.

The "Baywatch" star made a vow in 2023 to scale back her makeup look and has remained loyal to her word ever since.

© Neil Rasmus/Shutterstock Pamela unveiled her shorter hair days before the Met Gala

Makeup-free

While she is now often photographed on the red carpet bare-faced, she has on occasion opted for a very minimal makeup look, which she appeared to favor at the Met Gala, highlighting her radiant complexion with blush and a pop of color on her lips.

In 2023, Pamela stated that she was "challenging" the beauty industry with her makeup-free stance.

"I am much more comfortable in my own skin, but I also am in an industry that really focuses on beauty. And I thought, 'I'm going to challenge beauty,'" she explained on Today.

© Getty Images Pamela has worn none or mimimal makeup since 2023

"I think challenging ourselves is what keeps us young and beautiful. And I think, really genuinely, beauty does come from within, and you don't have to play the game."

Not everyone was on board with her decision to begin with. "My agents and even my kids were like, 'Mom, you can't, you need the glam team!'" she told CR Fashion Book.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Pamela's makeup-free stance is 'challenging' the beauty industry

"And I said, 'No, what are you talking about? The fact that you guys are saying that to me makes me not want to do it more! I'm going to do a fresh face, no makeup, not pretend no makeup.'

"And I just felt free. No one looked at me and went, 'Aggghhhh!'"