Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes 'thrilled' to share news two years into romance

Still going strong! Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have a lot to be grateful for this holiday season.

It's hard to believe it's been two years since their romantic relationship was made public and a lot has happened since.

The pair — who were fired from GMA over their affair — have forged forward with their relationship and carved out a new career path in the process.

On Monday, they were delighted to reveal their Amy and T.J. Podcast was celebrating a milestone.

"Happy ONE year!!," they wrote in a post on their podcast's Instagram feed. "We couldn't be more thrilled to have had one whole year of the Amy and T.J Podcast. To celebrate, Amy and T.J. will be answering YOUR questions for a special episode. Drop your questions in the comments."

Fans immediately began weighing in and bombarding the pair with questions about if they'll get married, and what it's really like living and working together.

There were also lots of questions about T.J.'s recent injury too. He was left in "severe pain" after running the New York Marathon in November, and discovered he damaged his ligament.

T.J. is now wearing a leg brace for six weeks while it heals.

© Roy Rochlin T.J. injured himself running a marathon with Amy

He shared several photos of his trip to the doctors, and wrote alongside them: "Damn. DAMN. DAMN!!! Hard words for a runner (like me) to hear: 'You need to stop running.'

"Post-marathon pain got severe enough that I went back to the doctor who tells me I possibly have a ligament tear … or a ligament strain, at best. He put me in a brace and told me not to run for the next 4-6 weeks. Guess that gives me enough time to get ready for #NYCMarathon2025."

Amy and TJ were fired from GMA

Amy and T.J. bonded over marathon training before becoming a couple and they've continued their passion for running since.

When they were first photographed packing on the PDA two years ago, they were both married to their respective partners.

The couple's former spouses are now also dating

Amy had been married to Andrew Shue for 12 years and T.J. to Marilee Fiebig for the same time.

Prior to tying the knot with the Melrose Place actor, Amy was married to Tim McIntosh who is the father of her two daughters.

© Astrida Valigorsky They're very happy together

Amy was married to Tim between 1996 and 2009.

Andrew and Marilee — who shares a daughter, Sabine, with T.J. — have since sparked a romance of their own.

Andrew was quizzed about his life post-divorce during a chat on an episode of Still the Place, when he told the hosts: "I'm doing very well. I am very happy. My kids are all great, and I'm working on a project."