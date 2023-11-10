Tom Hanks' actor son comes 'face-to-face with home intruder in chaotic attempted burglary' – details

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son, Chet Hanks, reportedly came face-to-face with an intruder who attempted to break into his Los Angeles home.

The 33-year-old is said to have punched the man in the face after finding the alleged burglar in his property at around 3 a.m. on Monday, according to TMZ.

The site claims that officers from the L.A. County Sheriff's Department were called to the scene and attempted to arrest the suspect – but chaos ensued when the unidentified man tried to fight the cops.

One deputy was reportedly injured after the alleged intruder fell backward onto him while being walked out to a police vehicle in handcuffs. He was taken to the hospital following the altercation, along with the suspect, and was reportedly treated for a broken leg. Chet was not injured in the incident.

Following his hospitalization, the suspect was reportedly charged with burglary and the case is now in the hands of the L.A. County District Attorney's Office for filing considerations.

Chet – born Chester – is one of four children raised by Oscar-winner Tom, who also has a 27-year-old son, Truman with his wife Rita. The Forrest Gump star is a father to fellow actor Colin Hanks, 45, and 41-year-old daughter Elizabeth from his first marriage to Samantha Lewes.

Tom and Samantha went their separate ways in 1987 after nine years of marriage. They remained on friendly terms up until her death in 2002. Samantha passed away aged 49 after being diagnosed with terminal bone cancer at a routine check-up.

Chet revealed his battle with addiction in 2015 when he announced his sobriety in an Instagram video. "I've been struggling with substance abuse since I was 16 years old," he said at the time.

"Finally at the age of 24, I decided to get some help. With 50 days of sobriety under my belt, I can honestly say I'm the happiest I've ever been."

He added: "I'm thankful for my family and everyone who cares about me, including my fans. I've been blessed with the programs of AA and NA which allow me to rise above this disease. I'm learning to accept my faults and be ok with being human… Thank you for all the love and support. God is real!!!"

In July, Chet – who converted to Christianity as a teenager – posted a lengthy statement in which he spoke of his love for his religion and dedicating his life to "serving God".

"I have been in character for as long as I've been in the public eye. I've played many roles and worn many masks. Actor. Rapper. Fitness guy. Lambo guy. None of them are the real me. I am an expert at playing the fool because I learned it as a survival mechanism," he wrote.

"But the more I look around at the world I see that the world doesn't need any more caricatures. False depictions of who we think we need to be. There's only one thing the world needs more of and that's God."

