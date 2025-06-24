Reuben Owen's 6-word verdict on mum Amanda Owen's renovation project Anty John's

Reuben Owen is gracing our screens again on Tuesday evening, with another instalment of Reuben Owen, My Life in the Dales. He first shot to fame on his mum and dad's show, Our Yorkshire Farm and has now managed to bag himself a spin-off where his working life is showcased.

Our Yorkshire Farm fans will have seen Reuben helping out with his mum Amanda and dad Clive's renovation project, Anty John's, but what has he said about the place?

In an Instagram post amid the renovations, Reuben shared a snap from the roof when he was helping out with the manual labour, removing the old roof before a new one could be added. He concluded: "One amazing view from the scaffolding."

The scenic location, surrounded by the Yorkshire dales, was of course a big draw for Amanda and co, but it was also the chance to have something that is exclusively theirs, as before they were tenant farmers at the Ravenseat Farm.



"When you live in a tenanted place, like Ravenseat, it is home and I love the place, but in the middle of the night when you're having a bit of a stress and a worry of course you think to yourself 'but actually, it's not mine'. So it's about security."

Amanda and Clive's home renovation

A legacy for the children

Speaking on BBC Radio York, Amanda, who has nine children, said: "I think this project is the very solid foundations for something for the children."

And the children have been lending a hand in the construction process. The Yorkshire Shepherdess gave a shout-out to her children to express her pride at how they handle being a part of the huge project taking place.

Amanda wrote: "Time for a shout out to this lot, the ones that are definitely not behind the scenes."

She added: "They will be oblivious to this post, but any proclamation at just exactly how proud I am of them all will not even figure as they already know. They wave, smile and chat to unknowns, exude energy, positivity, raw honesty, give away time, eggs and bunches of rhubarb.

© Instagram Amanda Owen shared the realities of how her kids get on when the cameras aren't rolling

"They also argue, bicker, fight, swear and skive in no particular order. I do too. That is reality."

They first purchased the derelict farmhouse in 2020, and it has taken years to painstakingly repair and renovate.

The 1800s property was bought via auction, and it was originally listed for a guide price of £180,000, but it is unknown how much the Owens actually paid.

Our Farm Next Door: Amanda, Clive and Kids viewers have been able to follow the ups and downs of the renovations, including the triumphant moment that electricity was added to the building for the very first time in its history.

Amanda and Clive's break-up

© LORNA ROACH Amanda and Clive Owen Photographed at Anty Johns Farm

Despite Amanda and Clive announcing their break-up in 2022, they have continued to work alongside each other for this project.

Speaking to The Telegraph about his parents' break-up, Reuben explained: "The media still likes to dig up my parents' separation, making out there was some massive battle when there wasn't. I know how it went, and it was all very amicable. They grew apart and split up, but they are still brilliant parents, whether they're together or not."