Amanda Owen sparks strong reaction with candid admission about 9 kids' schooling

Amanda Owen sparked a strong reaction among her followers when she shared a candid admission about her children and their schooling.

Taking to her Instagram, the Our Yorkshire Farm presenter, also known as the Yorkshire Shepherdess, posted some photographs of her daughters in the field near their farm, Ravenseat, playing with their horses.

"There's schooling and there's schooling," wrote Amanda in the caption, adding: "I know that they'll go into class with a faint whiff of horse and scurf on their socks, but they'll also have big smiles and a story to tell."

It seems Amanda's daughters are well and truly in love with their rural lifestyle, and the sweet images show them embracing the beautiful horses they keep on their farm.

© Instagram Amanda shared this photo of her kids loving life on their farm in Yorkshire

Amanda's fans were quick to heap praise on the star for her "wonderful" outlook on her children's life and education. One person said: "What they learn from the farm far surpasses anything learnt from a classroom. Fantastic family you have."

Another added: "Your kids are having a wonderful childhood," as a third said: "The best way to grow up."

A fourth commented: "But they'll turn up to school is a good disposition and a right attitude to life.... Far more important!" Another fan agreed: "The big smile is what is important. Thanks for sharing."

© Instagram Amanda Owen's children embrace their life in the countryside

Amanda Owen's 'reality' of raising 9 kids at home

Amanda is always the first to share the candid realities of taking care of her children and overseeing the hard work that goes into running Ravenseat Farm.

The TV broadcaster has also been overseeing a massive renovation of their farmhouse, Anty John's, located on their land.

© Instagram The 'Our Farm Next Door' presenter's children often feature on the popular TV show

And her children have also been getting involved.

While sharing a series of photos of her young kids on site at 'Anty Johns' – the derelict farmhouse they're renovating – her large brood were wearing hard hats, enjoying snacks and getting involved with the hard graft.

Amanda wrote: "Time for a shout out to this lot, the ones that are definitely not behind the scenes."

© Instagram Amanda and Clive with four of their children as they continue to work on Anty John's, a derelict farmhouse on their farm they're transforming completely

"They will be oblivious to this post, but any proclamation at just exactly how proud I am of them all will not even figure as they already know. They wave, smile and chat to unknowns, exude energy, positivity, raw honesty, give away time, eggs and bunches of rhubarb. Sometimes.

"They also argue, bicker, fight, swear and skive in no particular order. I do too. That is reality. You've just got to keep going."