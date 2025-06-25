Today icon's sprawling Virginia estate listed for $3.8m for bittersweet reason

The sprawling estate of beloved Today icon Willard Scott has been put on the market for $3.8 million, four years after his death.

The former weatherman, who was a fixture on Today for nearly 30 years, left his Virginia home to his daughter, Mare, following his death of natural causes in 2021 at the age of 87.

Virginia estate

The secluded estate, dubbed "Willardville", boasts 240 acres with multiple dwellings and barns, according to the listing.

Willard bought the property in 1992, and it holds many fond memories for his daughter, who said the decision to part with it is bittersweet.

© NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Ge Willard was the Today weatherman for almost 30 years

Mare moved to Montana after her dad's death and explained to Realtor.com that managing the upkeep of the Virginia estate and her own home became too difficult for her.

"I stayed out there until my dad passed and waited a couple of years and came out to Montana. I just couldn't stay in both places," she said.

Mare moved to her dad's Virginia retreat in 2000 and lived in an apartment he built for her in the barn so she could be close to her animals.

© WireImage Willard died of natural causes in 2021 aged 87

"After my mom passed, I stayed there and my dad built an apartment in the barn that I got to live in with my animals," she explained.

"I always felt [at peace] here. I moved in the year 2000 when my mom was sick, and it was so perfect because they let me live on the farm and I brought all of my animals. It's 20 minutes to the closest grocery store, but that's not that far away."

Mare confessed that while she is struggling to part with the home that holds cherished memories for her, she had discussed the possibility with her dad before his death.

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images Willard starred on Today for almost 30 years

Willard knew that his daughter "had her sights" set on selling the property to relocate to Montana full time, but he asked her not to make any quick decisions.

"I had to take care of him for the last five years of his life and, of course, my sister helped me; but it was an incredibly hard and sad experience, but we had good talks, and we were very honest," she said.

"I said, 'Dad, I don't think I will be able to handle this place when you move on. I don't think I can.' And he said, 'I don't blame you. Do me a favor, and wait a couple of years and think about it.' And I did."

© Getty Images Willard's daughter Mare listed his Virginia estate for $3.8 million

The Virginia property boasts several residences, including the main house, known as Lindal House, which boasts sweeping views of the Shenandoah Valley and the Blue Ridge Mountains.

The 2,400-square-foot home has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and an open living area and floor plan.

Elsewhere on the property is the Granary Cabin, which was renovated in 1997 and features a chef's kitchen and a bathroom with a walk-in shower and claw-foot tub.

© NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Ge Willard's home featured several residences

One of Mare's favorite parts of the home is the spring house, which is home to an "actual spring that runs through it".

"Dad had that built around the spring and so when you walk inside, there is a cement box and he loved to drink the pure spring water there," she shared.

"There is actually artisan water all over the place, so I can almost guarantee somebody they would never run out of water."