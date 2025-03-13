Today's Dylan Dreyer shares new glimpse inside immaculate beachside home alongside exciting family update

Dylan Dreyer has an impressive property portfolio and during the weekends and holidays, her family retreat to their beachside home to get away from the city.

The Today Show star recently shared an exciting update involving her three young sons, alongside a photo from inside her vacation house.

In the image, Dylan's sons Calvin, Oliver and Rusty, were proudly standing by the kitchen island, showing off their completed Star Wars puzzle.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Dylan Dreyer's family

The puzzle has featured on Dylan's Instagram on several occasions over the last few months, and has been a fun challenge that all her children have got involved with.

In the caption, she wrote: "Took a while but the puzzle is finally done!! And for a puzzle that started off on the floor with 3 boys running around, we only lost 2 pieces! Not bad!!"

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer shared a new glimpse inside her beach home on social media

The picture gave a new look inside Dylan's family home too - and it's safe to say it's immaculate, especially considering she has three small children running around! A pristine dining table could be seen in the background, along with floor-to-ceiling windows, offering a beautiful view of the beach.

The family's home is just a stone's throw away from the sea too, meaning that Calvin, Oliver and Rusty can enjoy plenty of beach days. Dylan and her family live in a two-bed apartment in Manhattan during the weekdays, near to the Today Show studios.

© Instagram The puzzle that Dylan's family have been tackling for several months

The star values her downtime with her family more than anything and recently baffled her Third Hour co-stars after making a revelation about her attitude towards the weekends.

Dylan was chatting with Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones and Al Roker during an episode that aired in December, and the group were discussing the idea of treating weekends like vacation days.

Dylan Dreyer at her family's vacation home by the ocean

The mother-of-three admitted that she already did, explaining: "I feel like I kind of do that. Weekends is when we make a big breakfast, there are sports and stuff but we will watch movies, we might do popcorn for dinner. They are very unscheduled."

She then went on to confess: "I never do errands on the weekends." "Ever?!" Sheinelle exclaimed, to which Dylan replied: "Never." Craig expressed surprise too, asking Dylan: "So you get them done during the week?"

© Instagram Dylan and her three sons at their home

Al went on to reason, telling them all: "We are very fortunate with this schedule. We leave earlier in the day and people are still at work and we are able to get this done." Feeling inspired, Sheinelle said: "2025, let's get that done!"