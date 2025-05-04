Princess Kate and Prince William's bedroom decor in Norfolk home revealed for first time

Anmer Hall in Norfolk, the 10-bed country estate owned by Prince William and Princess Kate is a magnificent mansion, which the Prince of Wales himself has called "very peaceful".

Located on the King's Sandringham estate, the home was a wedding gift to the couple from the late Queen Elizabeth II. Though they now spend most of their time at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, they spend much of their time over weekends and holidays on the estate.

Glimpses inside the property are understandably incredibly rare – but Princess Kate has spilled the details on some of the decor in the bedroom she shares with Prince William.

During the pair's visit to the Isle of Mull, when they visited the Aros Community Hall, they reminisced about their holiday to the island when they had been students.

"We came here for a weekend with some friends," said Prince William, with his wife noting that they had all walked up to a waterfall.

© Max Mumby/Indigo, Getty Prince William and Princess Kate often spend their weekends and holidays at Anmer Hall

Princess Kate added: "I brought home some watercolours and they're now in the bedroom on either side of the bed in Norfolk. I love collecting things and memories away from home."

Given her long-standing passion for art, as well as her penchant for trinket collecting, it's thoroughly unsurprising that the 43-year-old keeps artwork she brought home from a holiday right at her bedside.

Anmer Hall's many incredible rooms

Though we've seen the inside of the Norfolk mansion many times before, it's unclear which room is which – but it's safe to say that they all look luxurious.

The Waleses took part in join virtual interviews from Anmer Hall together

When joining many virtual interviews together, the Prince and Princess of Wales frequently appear in a room that has pale green walls and a large white arched doorway.

Prince William was filmed at home numerous times during the pandemic

On a separate occasion, Princess Kate announced the details of her photography competition back in 2020, from a space that had scalloped cream-coloured curtains and similarly hued walls, while she stood before a large white-framed sash window.

Prince William's Zoom background offered an insight into their decor tastes

Prince William dialed into a video chat with a series of UK sporting personalities from the mansion's jewel green dining room, which also has an immense gold-framed painting hanging on the wall, as well as dark oak panels and a colour co-ordinated clock.

