Stacey Solomon reveals luxury garden feature at £1.3m home amid heatwave

The British heatwave has been out in full force this weekend, and Stacey Solomon is making the most of it with her latest addition to her Pickle Cottage home.

The Sort Your Life Out star, 35, took to Instagram on Sunday to show off her enormous pool as she marked a first for her family this summer. "It is time to open Pickle Cottage pool," the mother of five wrote.

"Feel so grateful & lucky to have this in our home. Never in my wildest dreams did I think Sundays might look like this."

© Instagram Stacey pulled back the cover on her amazing pool

A beige cover was drawn back to reveal the large pool of crystal-clear water as Stacey opened the area for the first time this season. In the background, two raffia arched sunloungers could be seen, which had the Pickle Cottage pool looking straight from a luxurious Ibiza resort.

© Instagram Stacey's pool is fit for a luxe resort

A photo captured in the star's back garden showed her lounging in a gorgeous striped swimming costume covered in lemons as she made the most of the new pool with her youngest daughter, Belle.

© Instagram Stacey and Belle enjoyed a dip

In a second video, Stacey revealed her and her husband, TV star Joe Swash's "chill" zone. "Setting up a little chill spot while the kids have dinner," the former X Factor star penned.

© Instagram Stacey and Joe's "chill spot" allows her to watch the kids swim

"They want to swim all night so me & Joe will be on lifeguard duty." The area featured a bowl of hot stones with beautiful rose petals and had a perfect view over the pool.

Stacey's standout space

Among the features at Stacey's Pickle Cottage, the £1.3 million Tudor-style home in Essex that Stacey shares with Joe and her five children, is a particularly eye-catching room.

© Instagram Stacey revealed her new pink utility room in January

Stacey's utility room has been decorated with bold candy pink cabinetry. The Barbie-style woodwork is offset with white countertops and has been adorned with a cherry blossom display.

© Instagram The utility room featured cubby holes for each of the kids

"Goodbye January, the month that the utility room basically became the girls' room," Stacey wrote, sharing photos of the space on social media. "Took this this evening & loved it, so thought I’d put it on here along with some of my favourite pictures of the utility. Doing this thing where I just post what makes me happy & I'm really enjoying it."

© Instagram Stacey purchased Pickle Cottage in 2021

DISCOVER: Stacey Solomon is the ultimate Bond girl in slinky swimsuit as she holidays without Joe Swash

Pickle Cottage sits over 2.5 acres of land and also includes a library and a conservatory. Stacey purchased the home in 2021, and it features five bedrooms.