Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Stacey Solomon reveals luxury garden feature at £1.3m home amid major heatwave
Subscribe
Stacey Solomon reveals luxury garden feature at £1.3m home amid major heatwave
Stacey Solomon in a black bikini takes mirror selfie with pool in the background© Instagram

Stacey Solomon reveals luxury garden feature at £1.3m home amid heatwave

Stacey celebrated a first at Pickle Cottage with husband Joe Swash and five kids

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The British heatwave has been out in full force this weekend, and Stacey Solomon is making the most of it with her latest addition to her Pickle Cottage home.

The Sort Your Life Out star, 35, took to Instagram on Sunday to show off her enormous pool as she marked a first for her family this summer. "It is time to open Pickle Cottage pool," the mother of five wrote.

"Feel so grateful & lucky to have this in our home. Never in my wildest dreams did I think Sundays might look like this."

half-covered pool© Instagram
Stacey pulled back the cover on her amazing pool

A beige cover was drawn back to reveal the large pool of crystal-clear water as Stacey opened the area for the first time this season. In the background, two raffia arched sunloungers could be seen, which had the Pickle Cottage pool looking straight from a luxurious Ibiza resort.

Stacey's pool with trees in background© Instagram
Stacey's pool is fit for a luxe resort

A photo captured in the star's back garden showed her lounging in a gorgeous striped swimming costume covered in lemons as she made the most of the new pool with her youngest daughter, Belle.

Stacey and Belle by swimming pool© Instagram
Stacey and Belle enjoyed a dip

In a second video, Stacey revealed her and her husband, TV star Joe Swash's "chill" zone. "Setting up a little chill spot while the kids have dinner," the former X Factor star penned. 

chair and table by pool© Instagram
Stacey and Joe's "chill spot" allows her to watch the kids swim

"They want to swim all night so me & Joe will be on lifeguard duty." The area featured a bowl of hot stones with beautiful rose petals and had a perfect view over the pool. 

Stacey's standout space

Among the features at Stacey's Pickle Cottage, the £1.3 million Tudor-style home in Essex that Stacey shares with Joe and her five children, is a particularly eye-catching room.

two girls in pink utility room© Instagram
Stacey revealed her new pink utility room in January

Stacey's utility room has been decorated with bold candy pink cabinetry. The Barbie-style woodwork is offset with white countertops and has been adorned with a cherry blossom display. 

pink utility room cabinets with pegs with kids coat on© Instagram
The utility room featured cubby holes for each of the kids

"Goodbye January, the month that the utility room basically became the girls' room," Stacey wrote, sharing photos of the space on social media. "Took this this evening & loved it, so thought I’d put it on here along with some of my favourite pictures of the utility. Doing this thing where I just post what makes me happy & I'm really enjoying it."

Stacey and Joe outside Pickle Cottage© Instagram
Stacey purchased Pickle Cottage in 2021

DISCOVER: Stacey Solomon is the ultimate Bond girl in slinky swimsuit as she holidays without Joe Swash

Pickle Cottage sits over 2.5 acres of land and also includes a library and a conservatory. Stacey purchased the home in 2021, and it features five bedrooms.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Stacey Solomon teams up with dad for amazing DIY project

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Homes
See more
Read More