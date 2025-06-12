Stacey Solomon is the ultimate Bond girl in slinky swimsuit as she holidays without Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon channelled her inner Bond girl as she jetted off to Italy for an exciting work trip.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the TV presenter, who shot to fame on The X Factor, uploaded a string of sunkissed photos, including a striking picture that showed Stacey posing like a film star as she glided across the water in a wooden boat.

Oozing old Hollywood glamour, the mother-of-five rocked a timeless one-shoulder white swimsuit complete with a black neckline and a whimsical ruffled detail. She went barefoot and swept her strawberry blonde locks into a loose ponytail.

© Instagram The TV presenter resembled a film star as she enjoyed a slice of the 'la dolce vita'

For a touch of sparkle, Stacey, 35, slipped on a cluster of gold bangles and a pair of gold hoop earrings. She was seen holding a bottle of her brand's new shimmer spray and opted for a relaxed pose against a postcard-esque backdrop filled with rolling hills, rippling waves and pastel skies.

© Instagram Stacey Solomon looked so glamorous in a lavendar maxi dress

Elsewhere in her carousel, Stacey included a playful snapshot of herself rocking a black bikini, as well as a beaming image that showed the star walking towards the camera in a lavender-hued maxi dress complete with spaghetti straps, a deep V-neckline and a daring leg slit.

In her caption, she gushed about her trip and shared her pride over her latest launch. "Thank you Lake Como, what a dream come true," she wrote. "To visit our @rehabyourhair AD (my brand) sunshine spritz factory & launch our shimmer spray, what a beautiful, beautiful city.

© Instagram The star appeared in her element as she posed next to beautiful buildings

She continued: "With the most breathtaking views everywhere you look. I feel so lucky. And so proud of how far Rehab has come. From Vicky & Lulu's garages to Lake Como. Thank you from the bottom of all of our hearts to every single one of you who have supported rehab from the very beginning and are still championing it now.

© WireImage Stacey first invested in REHAB back in 2023

"It means the absolute world to us & we wouldn't even have the chance to even make our products in places with the special technologies we need without your support."

Fans and friends immediately flooded the comments section with touching messages of support. One wrote: "You look incredible Stacey", while a second commented: "Wowza you look amazing, and Lake Como is beautiful", and a third chimed in: "So naturally beautiful, such a positive role model...".

Stacey announced that she was investing in Rehab back in September 2023. While she described the move as "scary", she gushed about becoming a part of the brand, helping to "champion incredible women in business".