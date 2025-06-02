Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Stacey Solomon's unusual feature in hidden corner of £1.2m garden
Stacey Solomon and her husband Joe Swash with their son Rex sitting on the fence© Instagram

The Sort Your Life Out star and her husband Joe Swash live in Essex

Francesca Shillcock
Digital Travel Editor
2 minutes ago
Stacey Solomon is known for putting her heart and soul into her house and garden and is constantly providing design inspiration to her dedicated followers.

The Sort Your Life Out star, who lives in a stunning countryside property in Essex worth £1.2 million, recently told her fans about her latest garden feature in a hidden corner of the family's huge outdoor space, and it's not what we expected.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Stacey shared that she and her husband Joe Swash were feeling lucky to have a few hours to themselves while their children were being looked after by her dad, so Stacey decided to spend her time doing some DIY.

Stacey Solomon in her garden putting together shed© Instagram

"The first thing I did was build a shed," she wrote in the caption. However, the family's new addition is not an ordinary shed for garden tools and lawn mowers, but instead a storage unit for their beekeeping gear.

Stacey Solomon standing on a bench as she builds roof of her shed in her garden© Instagram

The former X-Factor star's post was a time-lapse video, showing her hard at work drilling and putting the piece of kit together. "Done, Peanut with me every step of the way," she later wrote.

Stacey's video showed the charcoal grey unit appear from the ground up, eventually revealing it in all its glory.

Stacey Solomon photo showing inside her garden shed with beekeeping suits on hangers© Instagram

The impressive feature looked so beautiful that it resembled more of an outdoor wardrobe. Stacey's new garden addition featured a slanted roof with a large door leading inside, and the video shows how spacious it is.

The shed-cum-wardrobe has a rail inside so that Stacey can hang their beekeeping suits on hangers. 

This shot shows how they have suits in both adult and child sizes, so Stacey and Joe can involve their little ones in their exciting new hobby.

Stacey and Joe are parents to Rex, Rose, and Belle. The former Loose Women panellist is also a mother to her sons Zachary and Leighton, from previous relationships. Joe also has a son, Harry, from a previous relationship. 

Stacey Solomon's bee shed in corner of her garden© Instagram

There is also plenty of floor space for boxes, tools, and their adorable wooden bee hut. 

Stacey even added delightful finishing touches such as plenty of hooks inside the door for their hats and gloves, plus a window so you can see in from the outside.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's new beekeeping hobby

Before unveiling their stylish shed, Stacey previously shared with her followers that she and her family had managed to safely adopt a swarm of bees so that they could tend to their own hive.

Explaining about her journey taking beekeeping courses, she then explained that they housed them in a temporary hive before bringing them home.

After two weeks of planning, the mother-of-five said the bees are "thriving".

