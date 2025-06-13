Stacey Solomon reveals 'big change' at home with Joe Swash and 5 kids

Anyone who watched BBC's Stacey & Joe received an intimate look into the Solomon-Swash household.

The fun-loving show gave unfiltered access into Joe and Stacey's life at Pickle Cottage, but since filming wrapped, it's been all change at the charming yet chaotic abode, according to Stacey.

The mum of five put pen to paper for her latest newsletter to share the changes at their family home.

Changes at Pickle Cottage

After giving an update on their new family members – bees and chicks, if you're not up to date with Stacey's ever-growing menagerie – the Loose Women star gave details on another major change at home.

"I've really wanted to get back on track with my fitness journey," she began. "It's crazy how much life just takes over and you go back to usual habits," before sharing details on her new lifestyle.

© Instagram Stacey Solomon is working on her health

"A big change has been trying to walk more. When I'm not working, I drive the kids to school, then park up and walk back home. Then I walk back to pick up the kids. I'd never have thought of doing that before – and it can be so hard when you're busy – but I've realised it's worth it making these changes in the long-term."

Speaking on the mental health benefits as well as fitness, Stacey continued: "It's also been amazing for my mind. I try not to be on my phone, so it gives me time to properly think and put things into perspective. I've also tried to get back in the gym as much as I can, but rather than losing weight, my goal is to build strength."

© Instagram Stacey is working hard on her health

Stacey and Joe have a home gym at Pickle Cottage, complete with a treadmill, which certainly makes fitting workouts in easier.

Stacey's changing diet

As well as committing to fitness, Stacey has also made "small changes" to her diet, noting: "Having the veg patch has really encouraged me because I'm excited to eat what we've grown ourselves! There are lots of Pickle Cottage salads, along with loads of protein to keep me fuller for longer."

Stacey is loving gardening

On small swaps, the Sort Your Life Out host added: "I've also swapped out a few things – I have sooo many cups of tea a day. And always with sugar. So I'm trying to drink more water instead! I also really love crisps but I've tried to have more rice cakes and rice crackers. They're only small things, but I think they've made a difference to how I feel!"

Given how sensational Stacey looked in a recent swimsuit photo shoot, we'd say her small swaps are working!