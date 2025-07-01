Exclusive: Marchioness of Bath reveals 'sweet' Princess Kate and Charlotte moment at Wimbledon

The Marchioness of Bath, HELLO!'s Social Editor at Large, has spoken about her fondest memories of Wimbledon and how the Princess of Wales is a sartorial "inspiration" when it comes to dressing impeccably for the tennis.

Chatting with us at the HELLO! x Emirates Power Duo Luncheon on Day Two of the Championships at the All England Lawn and Tennis Club, Emma also recalled a sweet memory of the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte last year.

© Emirates

Looking sensational in, fittingly, tennis whites with a stunning ensemble from Self-Portrait, Emma told us about her style inspiration: "The Princess of Wales is a Wimbledon fashion icon.

© Getty Catherine Princess of Wales during day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon in 2024

"She is always dressed impeccably everywhere she goes, but Wimbledon especially."

"And I love that she came with her daughter Princess Charlotte last year, I was also there that day and it was so sweet to see them sitting there watching together.

© Getty Princess Charlotte joined her mum at Wimbledon last year

"But overall, she's always an inspiration for Wimbledon fashion. If you're looking for a mood board of what to wear to the tennis then look to her, she always looks so smart."

She added: "This outfit is from Self-Portrait, I love what they do. And I thought I'd go for demure, I feel like everyone wants to dress respectfully for Wimbledon."

© Emirates Emma Thynn Marchioness of Bath at Wimbledon Day Two

Love for tennis

Emma also revealed that her two children, John, aged ten, and Henry, aged nine, whom she shares with her husband, Ceawlin, Viscount Weymouth, are keen tennis players and even train competitively.

"My kids love tennis, they both play, but my ten-year-old [John] is really into it. He's convinced that he's going to be a professional tennis player, he plays three hours a week, winter, summer, event when it's cold."

© Dave Benett Emma Weymouth, Marchioness of Bath

Emma continued: "It's such a highlight of British summertime. Growing up and watching it, the professionals always say there's something so special about Wimbledon, and to be here and be part of it is such an honour."

Day Two of the Wimbledon Championships sees major stars take to the grass, including former World Number One Novak Djokovic, who is taking on French player, Alexander Muller, as well as Jannick Sinner who won his first round earlier in the day on Centre Court.