MacKenzie Scott's $55m sucker punch to ex Jeff Bezos after divorce

Jeff Bezos' wedding to Lauren Sanchez has hit the headlines for more reasons than one. The unreal wedding dress and, of course, the reported $50 million price tag. Jeff has been married before, to MacKenzie Scott from 1993 to 2019, and the divorce saw MacKenzie walk away with multiple houses, but you won't guess what happened next…

She decided to give up two of her Beverly Hills homes to charity, parting ways with them for the California Community Foundation.

© Getty MacKenzie Scott made a big statement by donating her homes

The first of the properties was a $24.45 million Spanish-style abode and the other was a $12.9 million home on the same street. By the time MacKenzie passed them on, they were worth a staggering $55 million combined.

MacKenzie Scott's philanthropy

It wasn't the only time we've seen Mackenzie's selfless side as she's a long-time philanthropist. She has, in fact, donated over $19 billion to over thousands of non-profit organizations since her high-profile divorce from Jeff Bezos in 2019.

Her generous gestures have not gone unnoticed by fans and celebrity pals alike.

Jeff Bezos and ex-wife MacKenzie Scott attend the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

As the Bezos wedding festivities carried on in Italy, Mia Farrow took to Instagram and shared a photo of MacKenzie and simply wrote: "How awesome is MacKenzie Scott! (Jeff Bezos' first wife & mother of his 4 children)."

"As of mid-December 2024, she had given a total of $19.3 billion to over 1,600 charitable organizations," she added. Fans quickly agreed, with lots of praise in the comments section and Olivia Munn also wrote: "Truly incredible."

Jeff and MacKenzie were married from 1993 to 2019 and share four kids - three sons and a daughter.

According to Forbes, she has a net worth of $31.4 billion, down from 2023's $39.1 billion.

© Getty Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott with their four kids at the 'Star Trek Beyond' film premiere, July 20, 2016

Jeff and Lauren's wedding

Jeff and Lauren tied the knot on Friday 27 June on the private island of San Giorgio. The star-studded guests arrived by boat and looked incredible ahead of the nuptials.

© AFP via Getty Images Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos and spouse Lauren Sanchez Bezos leave the Aman Hotel on the third day of their wedding festivities

Commencing the three-day Venitian extravaganza was a decadent pizza party in one of the city's most famous historical sites, the Madonna dell'Orto. The pair also celebrated the day after the wedding with celebrity friends at Harry's Bar.

Wedding security

The Amazon founder ensured nothing went wrong on the day by enlisting an entourage of security to guard the wedding and its guests. Not only were there local police in speed boats and on jet skis, but a force named the Guardia di Finanza, a military Police Force reporting directly to the Minister of Economy and Finance, were spotted too.