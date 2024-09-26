Lauren Sanchez's humble childhood home is worlds away from million dollar properties she shares with Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sánchez, 54, made a heartfelt return to her hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico, for a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

The media personality and fiancée of billionaire Jeff Bezos, 60, was back in her roots to celebrate the release of her new children’s book, The Fly Who Flew to Space. Although Lauren now lives a life of luxury alongside Jeff, one of the world’s richest men, this visit was all about reconnecting with her past and the place that shaped her early years.

Taking to Instagram to document her trip, Lauren shared a series of touching moments, including a special visit to the family home where she grew up. "Nothing better than coming home," she wrote in her caption. "Went down memory lane. Stopping by the old house with Dad. Ate amazing food."

In one of the standout images, Lauren posed proudly in front of the quaint yellow home with her father, Ray Sánchez, by her side. Her arm around him, the two beamed in front of the house where Lauren spent her childhood years.

This return to her roots marked a poignant moment for the journalist, who has gone from small-town beginnings to travelling the world with one of the most powerful men on the planet.

Lauren’s homecoming also included a stop at Blake’s Lotaburger, a beloved local fast food chain, where she indulged in a classic cheeseburger—a comforting reminder of her upbringing.

The visit was part of a whirlwind trip that brought back fond memories and allowed Lauren to reconnect with her community. She also took time to host an event for her book, with family, friends, and even an old teacher in attendance, who surprised her by bringing a yearbook from her school days.

Born and raised in Albuquerque, Lauren attended Del Norte High School, where she was a cheerleader before setting her sights on California. After graduating, she enrolled in El Camino College and later transferred to the University of Southern California, where she majored in communications—a move that set the stage for her impressive career in broadcasting.

Her early days in the media world saw her working as an intern at KCOP-TV in Los Angeles before becoming a reporter at KTVK-TV in Phoenix. Lauren later returned to LA, where she worked as a special correspondent for Extra. But it wasn’t just her career that would take off—her personal life would soon become a media sensation as well.

Lauren’s relationship with Jeff Bezos became public in 2019, sparking headlines worldwide. The couple’s love story took centre stage when Jeff, the founder of Amazon and one of the world’s wealthiest men, proposed to Lauren in May 2023.

The engagement was a grand affair, taking place aboard Jeff’s $500 million superyacht, with Lauren wearing a dazzling pear-shaped diamond ring, estimated to be worth $2 million.

The couple’s engagement followed a series of highly publicised personal changes for both Lauren and Jeff. Jeff’s relationship with Lauren became public following the end of his 25-year marriage to MacKenzie Scott, which resulted in one of the largest divorce settlements in history. Similarly, Lauren’s marriage to Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell also ended, with whom she shares two children, a son and a daughter.

Lauren also has a son, Nikko, born in 2001, from a previous relationship with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez. Today, Lauren and Jeff are happily engaged, often seen enjoying lavish vacations aboard Jeff’s megayacht and jetting off to five-star resorts around the world. From exclusive beachside getaways to glamorous parties with celebrity friends, the couple is no stranger to the luxurious lifestyle that Jeff’s impressive fortune affords.

For the occasion in Albuquerque, Lauren kept her style effortless, wearing a white tank top, matching pants, and a denim jacket. She completed the look with aviator sunglasses and her signature dark tresses pulled halfway up. Her father Ray, dressed in a casual red t-shirt and jeans, accompanied her on the emotional trip. Together, they took a step back in time to reflect on the journey that brought Lauren from her humble beginnings to the spotlight of global fame.

A particularly sweet moment from the visit was when Lauren shared a photo from her old yearbook, revealing her birth name, Wendy Sánchez. This small detail reminded followers of the grounded roots from which Lauren came, despite now being part of a world that includes megayachts, private jets, and homes in some of the most exclusive neighbourhoods in the world.

Jeff’s real estate portfolio includes a third mansion on Florida’s exclusive Indian Creek Island, also known as the "Billionaire Bunker," bringing his total investment in the area to an astonishing $237 million. The latest acquisition, a six-bedroom mansion purchased for $90 million, adds to a collection of properties that spans New York City, Washington D.C., Beverly Hills, and even a private estate in Hawaii.

The Amazon tycoon’s collection also includes a former textile museum in Washington D.C., bought for $23 million, and a sprawling 14-acre estate in Maui, Hawaii, which set him back an estimated $78 million.