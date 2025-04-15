Jeff Bezos makes record-breaking $63million change as he moves to Miami

Jeff Bezos is one of the richest men in the world, but he's just added $63million to his bank account after selling his Washington state home.

The sale of the property in the exclusive enclave of Hunts Point is a record breaker for the state; the previous record was $60 million in 2020.

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom 9,240-square-foot property, is situated on 300 feet of Lake Washington with a 2,200-square-foot dock that can accommodate boats and seaplanes, and three acres of grounds with rose gardens and a bamboo grove.

© Michael Walmsley Exterior view of $63 million home sold by Jeff

Jeff purchased the home in early 2019 for $37.5 million. The news was first reported by Puget Sound Business Journal.

Robb Report reveals that little is known about past owners, but that the home has "vast expanses of glass," and that the "formal living and dining rooms [are] separated by a voluminous entry foyer, a family room marked by a gold-clad fireplace, and a pair of kitchens".

© Michael Walmsley The lakefront view from the home

"The sleeping quarters are secluded in opposite wings of the house, including a duo of en-suite bedrooms with a breakfast bar and an elegant primary suite that comes with a fireside seating area, dual walk-in closets, a spa room, a luxe bath with a Japanese soaking tub, and an elevator that heads up to a rooftop terrace warmed by a fireplace. There’s also a glass walkway leading to a detached two-story guesthouse."

The property also features an elevator and a rooftop terrace with a fireplace.

© Michael Walmsley Rooftop patio at the $63 million home

Jeff still owns three other properties in the state, but the sale comes as Jeff and his fiancee Lauren Sanchez make the move to Florida for his permanent residence.

In a heartfelt post in November 2023, the Amazon founder revealed the news and thanked his parents, who had also made the move to Miami.

© Getty Lauren and Jeff are thought to be getting married in summer 2025

"I've lived in Seattle longer than I’ve lived anywhere else and have so many amazing memories here," he wrote. "As exciting as the move is, it’s an emotional decision for me. Seattle, you will always have a piece of my heart."

As part of their move to Miami, Jeff and Lauren are reported to have spent a combined total of around $234 million buying three waterfront estates on Indian Creek Island to create one huge compound.

His waterside homes on the island, known as the "Billionaire Bunker," carry hefty price tags with the first costing $68 million, the second a sprawling pad valued at $79 million, and the most recent a $90 million six-bedroom mansion, where he will live as work continues on the other two.