Wimbledon is back, which means that former professional player and six-time major semi-finalist Tim Henman has returned to the BBC to offer expert commentary and analysis from the action on Centre Court at the All England Club.

The 50-year-old has more than enough credentials to his name. At the height of his playing career in the late 1990s, he became the British No. 1 player and reached a world ranking of No. 4 between 2002 and 2004. When not reporting from the BBC commentator's box at SW19, however, Tim can be found in Oxfordshire with his wife of 25 years, Lucy Heald, and their grown-up daughters, Rosie, 21, Olivia, 19, and Grace, 16.

Since the mid-2000s, the family of five have lived at a stunning manor house in Aston Tirrold, a sleepy but beautiful village parish close to Didcot.

© Jean Catuffe Tim Henman comments for Eurosport the men's final on day 15 of the 2024 French Open, Roland-Garros 2024

Find out more about the home and Tim's ultra-private countryside living with his family.

Country home

Tim and his family have been living in Oxfordshire since 2004 in a breathtaking 17th-century Grade II-listed property named Aston Tirrold Manor. However, in 2022, the house was put on the market for £6.5 million, indicating that the family were planning to move.

© Right Move Aston Tirrold manor house in Oxford is where Tim Henman used to live

However, a later Right Move listing revealed that the property had been sold for a lower price of £4.5 million.

Manor House

Tim's impressive manor house sits on five acres of land and boasts an outdoor pool, stables and paddocks.

The enormous property also has an outhouse which the family used as a guest lodge, perhaps when friends and family came to stay, as well as beautiful gardens, a never-ending lawn and, unsurprisingly, a tennis court just a few steps away from the main house.

© Right Move The kitchen at Aston Tirrold manor house in Oxford

In the main house, there are eight bedrooms and a top floor so big it could serve as its own individual apartment, which no doubt gave Tim and Lucy plenty of space to raise their three daughters over the years!

The interiors of the home are kept traditional, with patterned wallpapers, large Persian rugs and a wooden dining table. There are also plenty of reception rooms and a drawing room for the family to relax and watch television.

© Right Move Aston Tirrold manor house in Oxford is where Tim Henman used to live

At the back of the house, the family placed a large, orangery-style conservatory leading out onto the generously sized lawn.

The kitchen is beautifully designed with lots of windows for natural daylight, as well as large hanging light fittings from the ceiling, an island at the centre of the room, and a traditional AGA oven.

In an article for the Evening Standard in 2021, Tim explained how they used to live in South West London, no doubt due to its proximity to the AELTC, but moved away from the capital towards the end of his professional playing career.

© Alamy Tim Henman at the Wimbledon Championships 2017

"We used to live in Barnes but we moved out here in 2004. We've got horses, dogs and cats, so you could call it a zoo."

The former player also clarified their second property: "We still have a place in Barnes where I stay during Wimbledon."