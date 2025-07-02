King Charles' reason to celebrate amid tough year

The monarchy's annual Sovereign Grant Report has been published, and there's some very good news in it for King Charles.

The report revealed that the cost of official royal duties has been a whopping £86.3 million from April 2024 to March 2025. As well as the grant, the Crown Estate makes its own money to supplement the costs, and this business is drummed up from things like tickets to visit palace's and hosting special events at royal residences.

The report explained that "income supplementing the Sovereign Grant increased to £21.5 million, driven by a record year for visitors to Buckingham Palace during the Summer Opening and through special tours of the newly reserviced East Wing, which welcomed 10,735 visitors".

Buckingham Palace is open for special tours in summer

The summer opening includes a tour of 19 magnificent State Rooms and a good look at the private garden where the King's famous summer garden parties are held.

This will come as welcome news to King Charles as the reservicing of Buckingham Palace is an on-going project that has taken a lot of time and effort. It is due to be complete in 2027, after being started in 2017. It has been stated that His Majesty and his wife Queen Camilla will then take that opportunity to relocate from Clarence House into the palace.

Charles and Camilla live at Clarence House

Charles' health

Charles has had a tough time personally in 2025, with his on-going cancer treatment since revealing his diagnosis in February 2024. In May, Charles gave a very rare and candid remark regarding his health. During an official visit to Bradford he spoke to Florist Safeena Khan.

As reported by PA Media, Ms Khan recalled: "He asked me how I was, and I asked him how he was…" She then explained he gave her the 'thumbs up' when she asked about his health, and said: "I’d like to think I’m on the better side [of my cancer journey]”.

Charles is still in good spirits

Known for his hardworking nature, the monarch has not wanted to slow down despite his health issues.

A timeline of King Charles' recent health journey Wednesday 17th January - Buckingham Palace announces the King, 75, is to have treatment for a benign enlarged prostate and will be admitted to hospital in a few days. Thursday 25th January - The King carried out behind-the-scenes official duties at Sandringham House. The King arrives back in London from Norfolk ready for his treatment. Friday 26th January - The King is admitted to the London Clinic for treatment for an enlarged prostate and also visits Princess Kate, who is recovering in the same hospital. Monday 29th January - The King is discharged from hospital and waves at well-wishers. Wednesday 31st January - Camilla says the King is "getting on, doing his best" as she opened a Maggie's cancer support centre at the Royal Free Hospital in London. Sunday 4th February - The King and Queen attend church in Sandringham, with Charles waving at well-wishers. Monday 5th February - At 6pm, Buckingham Palace announces the King has a form of cancer - but not prostate cancer - and has started treatment as an outpatient. He will not carry out public-facing duties, but will carry on with behind-the-scenes state business and official papers.

Insider thoughts

The Queen joked last year that the King is "doing fine", but that he "won't slow down and won't do what he's told."

"The thing you learn about this illness [cancer] is that you just manage it. And that's what he does. Medical science has made incredible advances and I genuinely see no difference in him," a senior royal aide told HELLO! during the King's trip to Canada.