King Charles' reason to celebrate amid tough year

The monarchy's annual Sovereign Grant Report has been published, and there's some very good news in it for King Charles.
The report revealed that the cost of official royal duties has been a whopping £86.3 million from April 2024 to March 2025. As well as the grant, the Crown Estate makes its own money to supplement the costs, and this business is drummed up from things like tickets to visit palace's and hosting special events at royal residences.
The report explained that "income supplementing the Sovereign Grant increased to £21.5 million, driven by a record year for visitors to Buckingham Palace during the Summer Opening and through special tours of the newly reserviced East Wing, which welcomed 10,735 visitors".
The summer opening includes a tour of 19 magnificent State Rooms and a good look at the private garden where the King's famous summer garden parties are held.
This will come as welcome news to King Charles as the reservicing of Buckingham Palace is an on-going project that has taken a lot of time and effort. It is due to be complete in 2027, after being started in 2017. It has been stated that His Majesty and his wife Queen Camilla will then take that opportunity to relocate from Clarence House into the palace.
Charles' health
Charles has had a tough time personally in 2025, with his on-going cancer treatment since revealing his diagnosis in February 2024. In May, Charles gave a very rare and candid remark regarding his health. During an official visit to Bradford he spoke to Florist Safeena Khan.
As reported by PA Media, Ms Khan recalled: "He asked me how I was, and I asked him how he was…" She then explained he gave her the 'thumbs up' when she asked about his health, and said: "I’d like to think I’m on the better side [of my cancer journey]”.
Known for his hardworking nature, the monarch has not wanted to slow down despite his health issues.
Insider thoughts
The Queen joked last year that the King is "doing fine", but that he "won't slow down and won't do what he's told."
"The thing you learn about this illness [cancer] is that you just manage it. And that's what he does. Medical science has made incredible advances and I genuinely see no difference in him," a senior royal aide told HELLO! during the King's trip to Canada.