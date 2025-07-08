Supernanny Jo Frost weighs in on George and Amal Clooney's strict 'boundaries' at home

Jo Frost, best known as the famed parenting and childhood behaviour expert on Supernanny, has taken to social media to share her take on George and Amal Clooney's 'boundaries' with guests at home.

The 55-year-old TV personality reshared an article recently published by People, which reported that the human rights lawyer chooses to take away her guests' phones while entertaining at home.

Jo took to Instagram to share how the story got "underneath [her] skin" and voiced her thoughts: "Amal Clooney, like so many parents, has had to ask guests to hand over their phones when visiting her home. Why? Because simply asking them to respect her privacy and family boundaries wasn't enough clearly, even her 'famous friends'."

Calling social media a "gateway to entitlement", the Supernanny also criticised how people act as if "fame erases your right to protect your children, your space, your peace".

Referring to her own home situation, she asserted that her friends and family know that the "sanctuary" of her home is off-limits, and called for people to "raise the bar".

© Getty Jo Frost weighed in on the family's strict rules at home

The parenting expert stated: "Privacy is not up-for-grabs, being a kind human isn't about liking someone's post, it's about showing up with respect, integrity, honour and zero need to perform.

"If someone trusts you enough to invite you in, the least you can do is put your bloody phone away and not treat their life like a souvenir. Do it well enough and you'll raise your kids to be honourable too."

George and Amal Clooney's boundaries at home

In a recent interview, the human rights lawyer revealed that she and her husband have quite a controversial rule at home, for the sake of their children.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images George and Amal Clooney enforce a strict boundary with guests to their home

Speaking to Glamour, Amal said: "Creating private moments and spaces is becoming increasingly difficult. But that's also why we entertain a lot at home. I now have a phone basket that I use to take everyone's phones away.

"It's important to get that balance where you have time alone with your family and with your friends where people feel like you can have a safe and frank exchange."

She also elaborated, explaining that: "Becoming a parent means you're more troubled by some of the intrusions. So we do the best we can to minimise any impact on our children. We don't put our children out there, we've never put their photo out there or anything like that."