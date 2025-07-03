George and Amal Clooney's open-plan kitchen is perfect for twins Ella and Alexander

George and Amal Clooney are fortunate to own more than one property in their portfolio, all of which have very different specifications that make them unique.

Their $100m villa complex on Lake Como in northern Italy offers staggering views and enviable Mediterranean living. Their $8 million Chateau in the south of France offers them a "rural" farm life where George loves to ride tractors, and their British bolthole on the River Thames provides a quintessentially English landscape, not to mention a generous amount of land.

George and Amal are the parents of eight-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, who no doubt relish visiting each of the houses, but it seems their Oxfordshire abode has an open-plan kitchen dining area that makes it the perfect place for the family of four to spend their time.

In a photo published before the Ocean's 11 actor and the barrister bought their property and moved in, we get a good look at the general layout of that part of their home in particular.

© Getty Images George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend The King's Trust and TKMaxx & Homesense Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall on June 26, 2025 in London, England

George and Amal Clooney's open-plan kitchen area at home

The photo in question shows how the kitchen is fully equipped and comes with a trendy island worktop in the centre of the room with a cooking hob built into the marble surface and an overhead extractor fan.

The wall a few steps behind the island also has a screen built into the wall, should whoever is cooking want to catch up on their favourite shows.

Of course, the Clooneys might have upgraded the kitchen specification over the years, so we imagine the style is much more modern; however, the doors leading out onto the garden from the cooking area are likely a big highlight.

The tall ceilings and large windows allow the room to feel even bigger and airier, and it means it's constantly flooded with natural light.

© Getty Images George and Amal Clooney are parents to eight-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella

The Clooney kids' eating habits

Oscar-winner George and Amal, who wed in Venice in 2014, in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, are extremely private about their home life.

The couple are careful not to share photos or information about inside their properties, and they have never shown Ella and Alexander's faces in public in a bid to protect their identity.

© PA Images via Getty Images George and Amal Clooney attending The King's Trust and TKMaxx & Homesense Awards 2025 at the Royal Festival Hall, London

However, George did share previously in an interview with People magazine that they love spending time together at home as a family in the kitchen and that meal times are so important to them.

The couple are lucky enough to have their own personal chef who has been working with the Hollywood actor for more than ten years and is considered part of their family.

© Alamy Stock Photo George and Amal Clooney's Sonning mansion is in a beautiful and quiet part of south east England

Their professional chef, Viviana Frizzi, often serves up Mediterranean dishes and plenty of Italian culinary delights.

Viviana explained during a previous interview with People magazine that the children are "not fussy" eaters. At the time, the twins were much younger, but she also revealed the sweet way they communicate when they're enjoying their food.

© picture alliance, Getty The property belonging to George and Amal Clooney on the banks of the river Thames, in Sonning, UK

"When they like a dish, they put their little fingers on their cheeks, smile and say, 'Mmm!'" she revealed. George said during the same interview: "Vivi cooks almost every night for us now because we have the twins. Going out isn't as easy or as interesting as it used to be.

"Besides all of our friends would rather eat her food than hit up a local restaurant in Como or in London."