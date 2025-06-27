After living in New York City for the last few months, George and Amal Clooney have flown across the pond and are currently spending time in the UK.

This week, the couple, thought of as Hollywood royalty, had a brush with British royalty when they attended the star-studded reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by His Majesty King Charles in aid of the King's Trust.

Unless the Oscar-winning actor and the human rights barrister decided to check into a luxury hotel in the capital, it's likely that the couple, who wed in 2014, are staying at their home in Sonning-on-Thames for their stint in England.

© Getty Images Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Ticket To Paradise" at Regency Village Theatre on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

George, 64, and Amal, 47, who are parents to eight-year-old twins, are the proud owners of a Grade II-listed property on Sonning Eye, an island in the River Thames close to Sonning-on-Thames.

The property, situated on the Oxfordshire-Berkshire border, is said to be worth £12 million and boasts nine bedrooms and seven bathrooms, an open-plan kitchen, a conservatory, and 5.5 acres of land.

Not only that, but the sprawling property also has a majestic-looking living room filled with personal details close to their hearts.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend The King's Trust and TKMaxx & Homesense Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall on June 26, 2025 in London, England

George and Amal Clooney's majestic living room at £12m mansion with personal details

In photos unearthed from a previous listing of the property, known as Aberdash House, the living room looks so grand.

With its tall ceilings, enormous fireplace, chandelier light hanging and gorgeous Georgian-style windows, the luxury room could be mistaken for one in a royal property.

The photo in question also shows a large leopard artwork feature above the fireplace, an eye-catching focal point of the room that adds character.

Since George and Amal have now been the owners of the home for more than ten years, it's more than likely that they've updated the interiors and décor to their own taste.

© Getty Images The Ocean's 11 actor and the human rights barrister have been in the UK to attend The King's Trust and TKMaxx & Homesense Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall on June 26, 2025 in London, England

However, in an interview with British Vogue, details of their home were shared by reporter Nathan Heller that prove they've added similar, animal-themed details to their home.

"There's a framed antique map of Berkshire, the county nearby; a ship in a bottle; and a gold monogram sculpture (G and A)," it reads.

"Some of their most cherished paintings, by contrast, are of George’s late, beloved cocker spaniel, Einstein (posed as a physics professor at a chalkboard), and the head of a giraffe (Amal adores giraffes)."