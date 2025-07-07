Ana de Armas suffers $3.5m blow amid Tom Cruise romance reports

Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise have been at the centre of a media storm after it was claimed that their friendship had turned romantic.

While they are yet to confirm or deny the reports, the Ballerina actress has been keeping busy away from the spotlight as she switches up her property portfolio.

Ana has recently sold her $3.5 million New York apartment, which is located in SoHo's Cast Iron Historic District. The star purchased the home in 2021 for $2.9 million, meaning she has made a profit of $600k over the past four years.

However, it may still have been a bittersweet sale since she had originally listed the home for $4.3 million in 2023 and took it off the market in 2024 after it failed to sell. Perhaps the Deep Water actress was hoping for a higher asking price, considering the beautiful interiors feature a sleek white kitchen, luxurious gold fixtures and light-drenching windows at every turn.

Tom's ties with New York

If Ana and Tom were quietly spending time together away from the spotlight, it would have offered the pair the perfect spot for privacy since Mission: Impossible star Tom no longer has his own base in New York.

© Backgrid Tom Cruise previously had an apartment in New York

For three decades, Tom lived in a 10th-floor apartment in the American Felt Building, located just a 25-minute walk away from Ana's current place – but long before she settled in the area.

He moved in in 1984 amid his success in Risky Business. The actor marked the end of an era when he sold the two-bedroom property for $3 million in 2013, the same year that he let go of his West Village townhouse at 42 West 12th Street with his ex-wife Katie Holmes for $28 million.

Ana and Tom's relationship

© Getty The Ballerina actress gushed about working with the Mission: Impossible star

The pair may be spending more time together as they are said to be working on an upcoming project.

During her appearance on Good Morning America, Ana gushed: "It’s so much fun. We’re definitely working on a lot of things. It’s not just one, but a few projects — with [directors] Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie and, of course, Tom," she said.

"And I’m so excited."

While she only referred to Tom in a professional context, the 37-year-old has previously opened up about struggling to deal with her dating life being under scrutiny.

"Over the years, you get more used to it. You learn to find your corners, your privacy, your way of doing things, your lifestyle... I'm one of those who think there should be external boundaries, a barrier that's quite visible to others and to oneself," she said during a cover interview with ELLE Spain.

© Getty Ana de Armas opened up about the scrutiny around her dating life (pictured with her ex Ben Affleck)

"Making it clear, 'This is as far as I go with my work, my public persona, what's expected of me, and what I want to share with viewers and fans.; That's wonderful, and I want to do it," she said.

She continued: "You can't let the negative side of fame upset you, because then you won't enjoy the beautiful aspects, but it's essential to separate. We're all people and we need that privacy, consideration, and space.

"It seems incredible to have to say it, but we've forgotten that minimum of respect for others. Sometimes we have to make an abrupt stop so others are aware of your reality, but, well, I find my way. When I want to disappear from the map, I do."