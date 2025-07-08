Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's $65 million move for the sake of their kids

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo just listed their Montecito home for $65 million. While the couple love the sought after town in Santa Barbara County, California, they are moving to be closer to their kids' school per Architectural Digest.

The Maroon 5 singer and the Namibian model bought the house in 2022 for a cool $52 million. The 11,500-square-foot home was built in 2009 for Rob Lowe. Adam and Behati have many famous neighbors in Montecito, including Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Ellen DeGeneres, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Ariana Grande.

The house is rooted in Georgian-style, which according to Architectural Digest, is "largely defined by its sleek symmetry and minimal ornamentalism." Their high ceilings meet dark, painted walls and each room is filled with comfortable furniture. Behati and Adam seem to share a large closet full of sneakers, as seen in a photo shared to her Instagram.

© Instagram Behati showing off her sneaker collection

During an Architectural Digest tour of their previous home in 2021, Behati explained: "Adam usually takes the driver's seat in making design decisions. He stays up all night looking at furniture and houses. He should be an interior designer himself."

While the $65 million home was good to the couple for three years, it's time for them to move on for the sake of their three children. Here's everything we know about the family.

Dusty Rose, 8

© Instagram Behati and her son playing basketball

Adam and Behati welcomed their first daughter, Dusty Rose, on September 21, 2016. Just a few weeks after she was born, Adam shared on On Air with Ryan Seacrest: "I don't know anything [about parenting], but it's part of the beauty of it, honestly. There are a lot of instincts, a lot of things that kick in and switch on. It's a beautiful experience."

Dusty has big opinions on her dad's music. "You'd think that [she would] like when I sang to her, but she just doesn't like it that much," Adam told Ellen DeGeneres. "I wish I was lying."

Gio Grace, 7

Behati revealed in September 2017 that she and Adam were expecting another child when she posted to Instagram, writing: "ROUND 2…" Gio Grace was born on February 14, 2018. Behati shared a photo to Instagram of Gio's feet with the caption: "She's got her dad's toes."

© Instagram Adam and Behati are all smiles

According to Adam, Dusty loves her little sister. "She's obsessed with Gio," he told Ellen. "Every morning when she wakes up, the first thing she says is, 'Gio, Gio, Gio, Gio!' And runs into her room. It's really cute."

And while her big sister isn't the biggest fan of Adam's music, Gio is all in.

"Gio loves music," Adam revealed to Ellen. "But yeah, Dusty's the manager, you know? Gio's the talent."

Baby boy, 2

While Adam and Behati have yet to share their son's name, the model revealed she was having a boy while on The Mother Daze podcast.

We don't know much about the little boy, but Behati shared his birth story on the podcast.

© NBC Adam was an original coach on The Voice

"There's an amazing photo that my doula showed me ... I think 12 minutes before I gave birth, before he came out," she said. "She took a picture and I was laughing. And looking back at that, I was like, 'Wow, that's so crazy,' because in that moment ... it was tunnel vision for me. I was just ... [trying to] get through this."