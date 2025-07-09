Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Squid Game lead Lee Jung-Jae set for big change with $173.2m purchase
Subscribe
Squid Game lead Lee Jung-Jae set for big change with $173.2m purchase
Lee Jung-jae smiles on red carpet © Getty Images

Squid Game lead Lee Jung-Jae set for big change with $173.2m purchase

The Netflix star is making big business moves

Rachel Avery
Homes Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Korean actor Lee Jung-Jae is famed for his leading role in Squid Game, as Seong Gi-Hun. While the fellow game players in the show are hellbent on getting more money, he’s trying to end the games altogether. In real life, Lee isn’t short of money thanks to his successful acting and directing career.

As reported by K-en News, Lee has made a dazzling $173.2 million property purchase through a company called Bepictures. 

It is believed that he secured a loan to seal the deal on a mammoth six-storey building in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul. The impressive building also has two basement floors.

It is unknown what the purpose of the building will be, but it’s certainly an exciting time for Lee as he rides on the success of the hit Netflix series. 

Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun in Squid Game season three© No Ju-han/Netflix
Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun in Squid Game season three

Lee was the first Asian actor to win Outstanding Lead Actor for a non-English speaking role at the Emmys. He now has a net worth of $12 million. It's a far cry from his humble roots where he grew up poor and dreamt of being a taxi driver as a way of earning cold, hard cash.

Lee on the desired lesson from Squid Game

Lee Jung-jae attends the "Squid Game" Season 3 parade and finale event in Seoul, South Korea© Getty Images
Lee Jung-jae attends the "Squid Game" Season 3 parade and finale event in Seoul, South Korea

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about Squid Game, he explained what he wanted the moral takeaway to be from the show: “What I hope people takeaway is that we all get hurt and betrayed by others, which can lead to hatred, but we still have to carry on and live together in society.

“We have to try to understand each other, to keep our dignity and work towards harmony. If we can do that — work together with others, no matter what we’ve been through — we may see a future with less division and conflict. That’s where hope lies.” 

A US version of Squid Game?

Squid Games. Cate Blanchett in episode 306 of Squid Games. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025© COURTESY OF NETFLIX
Cate Blanchett in episode 306 of Squid Games. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Season three of Squid Game has just come to a conclusion, leaving fans divided about the finale. The end scene, set in the US, got tongues wagging about a potential American version, but creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has denied this, telling The Hollywood Reporter: "This story started out with me wanting to tackle issues about the limitless competition and the system that’s created in late capitalism. I wanted to leave it on a note highlighting the fact that these systems, even if one comes down, it’s not easy to dismantle the whole system — it will always repeat itself.

"That’s why I wanted to end it with an American recruiter. And I wrote that scene wanting an impactful ending for the show, not in order to open rooms for anything else."

 

WATCH: Squid Game is back for season three

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Homes
See more
Read More