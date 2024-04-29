Baby Reindeer star Nava Mau dances in the kitchen of her idyllic home - inside

Baby Reindeer actress Nava Mau, 31, has thanked Richard Gadd for "changing her life" after the Netflix show skyrocketed to number one on the streaming platform shortly after its launch on 11 April.

"Baby Reindeer has been out for one week, and the response has been overwhelming. Like whoa," she wrote on Instagram.

"When I first read the script a couple years ago, I saw myself in Teri. I also saw myself in every single character. Richard’s writing invites us to embrace honesty - true, ground-shaking, walls-crumbling honesty. And the truth is that we’re all human after all," penned the actress, who plays Teri, the protagonist's love interest in the chilling real-life story of a stalker.

Sharing a glimpse into her real-life home, Nava lit up Instagram when she danced for her 103k followers last week, showing her charming light-filled kitchen over the course of several days.

Her kitchen space is decked out with smokey wooden cabinets and glossy wood floors which spill out onto the open-plan living room where Nava made the space her dance floor.

The actress was seen watering her vibrant collection of houseplants, dancing in front of the large, floor-to-ceiling window and twirling on a built-in pole typically used for pole dancing and aerial fitness.

It's not known where Nava is currently living, though the actress has previously shared that she is based in Los Angeles.

"This is the happiness and positivity we need in this world. Truly beautiful. Thank you for sharing!" penned a fan, as another wrote: "Simply in awe. You’re glowing. Your joy is life."

On appearing in the series, Nava told Digital Spy: "It seemed really important to show people that trans women exist in real life and in relationships with real people… I could see Richard’s heart in the writing, and I hope that people will see it too."

She also told Netflix of her joy playing a character that was written by someone "who actually had known and loved a trans woman".

Nava added: "It felt like an honour to even get to read the script because of Richard's vulnerability. There's a light that I think pulsates out of that kind of vulnerability, and so all of the characters in the story then are cast in that light. And I felt that in that first read of Teri."