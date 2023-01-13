Ana de Armas buys $7m home in rural Vermont after privacy issues The Knives Out actress reportedly moved to her new home in November

Ana de Armas values her privacy so much, she's reportedly bought a $7 million luxury home in rural Vermont to escape prying eyes.

The Blonde actress – who fled LA following her failed romance with Ben Affleck after she was hounded by paparazzi – is said to have splashed out on a fully-furnished, six-bedroom, eight-bathroom home that sits on 30 acres of land.

According to Page Six, Ana bought the property in November and it also boasts "mountain views, open meadows, forests, trails and a swimming pool".

Ana lived in the Venice Beach neighborhood of LA for seven years before reportedly moving in with former boyfriend Ben in his luxury $20 million home in LA's Pacific Palisades.

The 34-year-old and Ben dated for almost a year back in 2020 after meeting on the set of their steamy drama Deep Water.

However, the scrutiny that came as a result of their relationship and the constant paparazzi attention caused Ana to pack up and leave LA after their split.

Ana reportedly bought her home in Vermont in November

Speaking of the "horrible" attention she received, Ana told the August issue of Elle magazine: "That's one of the reasons why I left LA. Going through it [myself] confirmed my thoughts about, 'This is not the place for me to be,'" she continued.

"It became a little bit too much. There's no escape. There's no way out. It's always the feeling of something that you don't have, something missing. It's a city that keeps you anxious."

Before her big purchase in Vermont, Ana relocated to New York City, but it is not yet clear if she is splitting her time between the two or has made a permanent move to the state.

Ana and Ben dated for almost one year

Neither Ana nor Ben has spoken explicitly about what caused their "amicable" break-up, which was said to be a mutual decision.

She is now dating Tinder VP Paul Boukadakis, while Ben went on to rekindle his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, whom he married last year.

