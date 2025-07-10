Iconic Hollywood Hills home is now on sale after 60 years — find out which famous couple used to live there

Hollywood's it-couple Gena Rowlands and John Cassavetes owned a gorgeous property on the famous "celebrity row."

The successful pair were both heavily involved in the movie industry with actress Gena and fellow actor, director and writer John, both being Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe nominated. In 2016, Gena also received an honorary Academy Award.

In 1963, the power couple bought a house at 7917 Woodrow Wilson Dr. in Hollywood Hills and called it home for more than six decades, in which the duo raised their three children.

© Bettmann Archive The pair were both Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe nominated

The lavish property is back on the market now after 60 years, following the pair's deaths. The house was built in 1940 and offers future homeowners 4,300 square feet, which includes five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

It features exposed beams, a vaulted ceiling, built-in-bookshelves and both a bar and door which lead to the outside space. It also oversees a lush quarter acre of land, which has beautiful views of the canyon close-by.

© Getty Images Their house has five bedrooms and four bathrooms

The mid-century property didn't just serve as a haven for the thriving artists, but it was also a set for the actors to shoot their films.

Films such as Faces, Minni and Moskowitz, Opening Night and Love Streams were all shot at the massive home. In fact, busy shoot days would often require the parents to wake up their three children, Nick, Alexandra and Zoe, early in the morning for the long day ahead. The house is now listed at $5,495,000, per Parade.

© Getty Images The couple also shot a lot of their films on the property

The couple got married in 1954, however, John passed away at 59 in 1989. Last year, Gena passed away at the age of 94. The duo met while studying at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and they got married in 1954.

© Getty Images Now after 60 years, the home is back on the market

During their careers, the duo often created together. In 1947, John wrote and directed the movie, A Woman Under the Influence, and Gena starred in it. Both of them were nominated for both an Oscar and Golden Globe for the film and Gena ended up winning her first of two Golden Globes for it.

Gena shared with Roger Ebert that she loved working with John because he provided actors with "freedom." She explained: "Because there's nothing like working for John! Everybody loved it. It was not like working for anybody else, even though everybody else there were a lot of terrific talented people who had their own way of doing it. The freedom that John gave his actors was astounding."

Gena commended John's vision for film in general. She added: "John would write [the screenplays], I would act in them and all of the actor friends we enjoyed working with would be in them. It was really, quite easy. We just wanted to write and act what people actually say and do; people who are living. John and I were really on the same wavelength."