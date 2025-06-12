Jennifer Garner's first family home with Ben Affleck sells for 2x the price she paid for it — details

It's been a decade since Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck first announced their separation in 2015 after a decade of marriage.

The former couple started dating in 2004 after working together on a pair of movies beforehand, and tied the knot at an intimate ceremony in June 2005. However, cut to 2015, and they announced their decision to separate, with their split finalized in 2018.

While the pair have remained friendly, in particular as co-parents to their three children, one of the last remaining ties to their marriage is now off the market.

© Getty Images Ben and Jennifer's first marital home has been sold for nearly $11 million

The couple's first marital home was sold just recently for a whopping $10.8 million, per People, not long after it was put back on the market in May.

The Brentwood, Los Angeles home was originally listed for $9.5 million and quickly received offers, per Mansion Global. It went into contract just seven days later and has now found a new buyer, although their identity has not yet been revealed.

The home's selling price is nearly double the amount Jennifer paid for it when she purchased it back in 2004, snapping up the 1929 Mediterranean-style mansion for a cool $5.5 million.

© Getty Images The exes were married from 2005 to 2018

Ben moved into the home in 2005 after they tied the knot. However, their time at their first marital home, which is where they welcomed their older kids, Violet, now 19, and Fin, now 16, was short-lived, as Jennifer put the home on the market in 2009.

The home was previously also owned by Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. It was sold in 2009 to a financial executive and his wife, and was even used as a film set for the 2017 Reese Witherspoon film "Home Again." The home's current sellers purchased it in 2013 for $7.325 million.

The seller shared a statement with Mansion Global describing the estate, which read: "Boasting tree-top and serene canyon views, the special and magical home has several patios and terraces from which to take in the view."

© Getty Images The couple's two older children were born when they still lived there

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home is Montecito-inspired in its architecture, spread out over 4000 sq-ft and boasting classic red-tiled roofs, a flagstone courtyard, and its very own fountain.

The property includes a gated driveway and tall hedges for privacy in the celeb-loved neighborhood, with pink flagstone flooring in the family room, white beamed ceilings, carved wooden doors, and a wood-burning fireplace. It also includes a pool and an outdoor patio for picnics and parties.

© Instagram The actress now lives in a $7.4 million LA home she built from scratch

Jennifer now lives in a $7.4 million LA home of her own. In 2019, the Daredevil star bought the property where her home is located and built the estate from scratch, creating a farmhouse-style residence with touches of modern glamor and familial warmth.

Ben, meanwhile, acquired a $20.5 million residence in the city close by that emphasizes a further desire for privacy in 2024. His former home with his second ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, in Beverly Hills remains on the market. The 38,000 sq-ft estate was previously listed for a whopping $68 million, but is now being marketed with an $8 million price cut, and has been listed since last July.