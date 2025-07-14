Amanda Holden's hidden dining terrace in £5m garden rivals a hotel

Amanda Holden's Surrey home has so many elements that are jaw-droppingly beautiful.

The interior design, inspired by the trendy Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, speaks for itself. But the outdoor area is equally impressive.

Not only does the Heart FM broadcaster have a huge lawn and full-sized swimming pool, but the family also has a seriously chic dining terrace that could give the iconic five-star hotel a run for its money.

Amanda, who lives in the property with her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters, Lexi, 19, and Hollie, 13, gave us a glimpse at their outdoor dining table on her Instagram recently.

© Getty Images The Britain's Got Talent judge lives at home in Surrey with her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters, Lexi and Hollie

Amanda Holden's hidden dining area on gorgeous garden terrace

The area is located just outside the kitchen-dining area, which leads outside through large, bi-fold glass doors, allowing for a seamless transition from inside to the garden.

The dining table, laid out with plenty of seating, is also neatly tucked away behind tall hedges before the stairs lead up to the sprawling lawn, pool area and decking at the rear of the garden.

© Instagram Amanda Holden's dining area outside is tucked away from the main garden

In Amanda's post, the Britain's Got Talent judge explained that they had transformed the garden entirely to mark their youngest daughter changing schools.

"A new era for our #HRH she's changing schools!!! To a truly fabulous one closer to home… Roll on year 9!! We did a little au-revoir party as even though she won't be seeing them every day her friends will stay her friends!!

"And it goes without saying that me and the mum's will forever be drinking rosé and enjoying life as normal!!"

True to Amanda's favoured style, the party theme was the Beverly Hills Hotel.

© Instagram The dining table looked stunning with its luxury, botanical theme

The generously-sized dining table was laid out with a green botanical tablecloth, matching the green chairs and their striped cushions beautifully.

The tablescape was also decorated with green and white placemats, gorgeous green tumblers and beautiful white flowers in vases.

To protect guests from the blazing sun and high temperatures, Amanda had placed a large yellow parasol over the table.

© Instagram Amanda's daughter's bedroom is styled with the same theme in mind

Given the party was for Hollie, it's unsurprising that Amanda used the Beverly Hills Hotel as the theme, as it's this colourway that also forms the inspiration behind Hollie's bedroom.

Hollie's room was transformed last year to resemble the premium hotel in California.

The beautiful room has large green and white botanical prints on the walls, complete with matching plush cushions. Meanwhile, other soft furnishings are soft pink with white stripes.