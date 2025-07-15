Prince Harry’s heartfelt wish for UK move revealed – what it means for Archie and Lilibet's future

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be raising their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in the sun-soaked hills of Montecito, California, but whispers are growing louder that the young royals could one day return to the UK - at least for school.

According to Grant Harrold, former royal butler to King Charles III, Harry is "quite keen" for his children to have a taste of British schooling.

Speaking in a new interview with Study Dog, Grant shared his insights into how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might one day blend royal tradition with their American lifestyle.

"It's very likely and completely possible," Grant explained, when asked if Archie and Lilibet could come to the UK for university or school. "If they have their younger education in America, I'm sure their father will be quite keen to have a bit of a British education. But then it depends on how the relationship is with the rest of the family when the time comes."

The topic of education has long been a delicate one for Harry and Meghan. The Duchess has been candid in the past about her concerns surrounding the intense media scrutiny that might come with enrolling their children in UK schools.

In her now-famous interview with The Cut, Meghan opened up about the pressures of parenting in the royal spotlight. Reflecting on what it would be like to raise children in Britain, she told journalist Allison P. Davis: "If Archie were in school in the UK, I'd never be able to do school pickup and drop-off without it being a royal photo call with a press pen of 40 people snapping pictures."

"Sorry," Meghan added, "I have a problem with that. That doesn't make me obsessed with privacy. That makes me a strong and good parent protecting my child."

Harry, too, has shared his perspective on raising a young family in the US. Speaking to Good Morning America during the Invictus Games countdown event in Vancouver last year, he said: "I very much enjoy living here and bringing up my kids here."

He added that Archie and Lilibet have the freedom to do things in California that they "undoubtedly wouldn't be able to do in the UK."

For now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain protective of the details surrounding their children's schooling. However, local insider and HELLO! contributor Richard Mineards has previously offered a glimpse into the educational landscape in Montecito.

"We have very good schools, which are not like England public schools but they're state schools," Richard said on HELLO!’s A Right Royal Podcast. "And we have a very good one called Cold Spring School which has got great ratings and that's in their catchment area."

He continued: "If Archie then follows through getting a state education, the next stop after this preschool he goes to is going to be some sort of junior school. We have a very good junior school here called Montecito Union School, which is very, very good, it has a lot of Tony names attending, children of the rich and famous. Then, as I say, he could go to Cold Springs or maybe they'll say, 'Hey, we want to follow a private education.'"

In a separate interview on The Jamie Kern Lima Show, Meghan offered a rare insight into life as a mum-of-two, and it’s refreshingly relatable. The former actress revealed that Archie and Lilibet currently attend different schools, which means her mornings are spent zigzagging between drop-offs.

"It can be incredibly overwhelming," she admitted. "Sometimes I just need a break."

While she didn’t reveal why the siblings are enrolled at separate schools, it’s likely due to their age difference. Archie, now six, is of primary school age, while Lilibet is just three and still in preschool. But it’s a situation that may soon change, many expect Lili to join her brother at the same school in the not-too-distant future.

When Meghan isn’t able to manage the school run, the family’s longtime nanny steps in. Though the Sussexes have kept her identity private, it’s known she has been with the family since 2020, when they made the move across the pond.

And just like any other modern mum, Meghan takes pride in packing her children’s lunch boxes with a special touch. "I love doing lunch boxes," she confessed. "It makes me very happy, and I always write a little note in their lunch boxes."

Back in the UK, it’s still unclear what kind of royal life, if any, lies ahead for Archie and Lilibet. While they hold their princely and princess titles, bestowed upon them following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, their day-to-day lives in Montecito are a world away from palace protocol.

Still, the idea of a British education remains a possibility, especially for university. Grant Harrold believes a UK return, even briefly, could align with traditional royal coming-of-age experiences.

"Time will tell," he said. "But I’d like to think that they would get a bit of education here, because royals normally do some gap year somewhere. The King famously went to Australia, so it is possible that coming to the UK could be part of that for Archie or Lilibet."